⚡️ It seems like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will be Qi2 Ready

🧲 Leaked images of Samsung’s official cases reveal a magnetic case that’ll enable Qi2 charging

❌ Neither phone will offer proper Qi2 support, like many Android phones

📅 Samsung will reveal its next foldables on July 9 at Unpacked

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 will support Qi2 wireless charging, but in the cheap way we’ve seen companies do it for over a year now.

The company’s cases for its next-generation foldable have leaked, revealing a clear case with magnets built into it that certify the Z Fold 7 as being “Qi2 Ready,” meaning the device supports faster 15W wireless charging but doesn’t come with magnets integrated into its design. For that, you need a case, of which Samsung will sell just one.

Both NieuweMobiel and Android Headlines have revealed images of Samsung’s cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as well as the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7. The devices will get cases with magnets built into them for Qi2 Ready charging, along with other cases like a silicone option, carbon fiber, faux leather, and plastic. There’s a case with an integrated ring for your finger for a better grip on your Z Flip 7, as well as a case with a built-in kickstand for your Fold 7.

The leaked images, which seem to be pulled from an online retailer who published them too early, also reveal a Samsung-made Qi2 wireless charger. It looks similar to the MagSafe charger that Apple sells, with an extra ring around the puck’s design and a black cord.

All of these accessories will likely go on sale when the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 launch. The two phones will be announced next week at Samsung Unpacked on July 9. Right now, you can reserve your spot in line to preorder the phones and get a $50 Samsung.com credit, good for these cases and other accessories on Samsung’s website.

The Shortcut team will be covering everything announced at Unpacked next week, so stay tuned.

