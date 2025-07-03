(Credit: Jukan Choi / X)

📱 Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 has leaked in new hands-on images

🤏 The phone seems to be as thin as a SIM card tray

📐 The foldable display also looks larger than in years past

📅 The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be announced alongside the Z Flip 7 on July 9

Samsung is less than a week away from announcing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in Brooklyn, yet the phone can’t seem to stop leaking. This time around, it’s in a set of hands-on images shared by X user Jukan Choi. In the photos, we get a close-up look at the device with its triple camera system, seemingly larger displays, and its super-thin form factor.

(Credit: Jukan Choi / X)

Both the cover and foldable screens seem to be larger than what was on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which aligns with rumors we’ve heard hinting that the Z Fold 7’s cover screen would grow to 6.5 inches while the folding screen stretches to 8 inches. We don’t get to see either display turned on due to black paper covering them, but judging by how they appear in the hand holding the device, they seem bigger.

The camera bump on the back is still in the top left corner, this time with less rings than the Fold 6’s lens design. We also get a good look at the rumored Blue Shadow color that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will ship in, and it looks plenty saturated to help it stand out among Samsung’s other colors like Titanium Silverblue, which made phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge look boring.

The most interesting image of the trio is the side profile, which reveals how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be. In the image, it seems like the phone is just barely thick enough to fit a SIM card slot. Rumors have suggested the phone will be around 4.2-4.5mm when open and about 8.9mm when closed. This will make it the thinnest foldable Samsung has ever shipped and one of the thinnest of all time. Honor’s new Magic V5 has similar measurements, so it seems like the battle for the thinnest foldable is in full force.

These hands-on images align with previous Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks we’ve seen, which leads us to believe they might be accurate. We’ll know for certain whether this is the real Z Fold 7 next week when Samsung unveils its next-generation foldables on July 9 during Unpacked. Subscribe so you don’t miss any of our coverage.

In the meantime, if you’ve already decided to pre-order one of these devices, be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s $50 credit for accessories.

Get your $50 Samsung.com credit

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.