Samsung has a big event planned for July 9 when the company is expected to announce its next foldables, and we’re getting an even better idea of the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s design and how thin it’ll be in some last-minute leaks.

Evan Blass has published a new image (above) showcasing the side of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 while it’s open, revealing a super-slim profile with thin buttons and a bulging camera system. The render, which appears to be an official image from Samsung, also confirms the inclusion of a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera in the folding screen, a departure from past Galaxy Z Fold devices that hit the sensor behind the screen.

The device seems to be far thinner than any previous Galaxy Z Fold we’ve seen, which corroborates rumors that Samsung will make the device its thinnest to date. After the image appeared, a Weibo leak shed light on how thin the Z Fold 7 could wind up being: 4.2mm when open and 8.9mm when open. Previous reports suggested it would be 4.5mm when open, so that’s even thinner than we were expecting. The phone will also reportedly weigh 215 grams, have larger 6.5-inch and 8-inch screens, and include a 10MP 100-degree selfie camera.

Blass also shared an image of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, showcasing its larger 4.1-inch cover screen and seemingly thinner profile. The same Weibo leak that revealed Z Fold 7 details also shared some information about the Flip 7, like its 6.5mm form factor when open and weight of 188 grams. The leak also claims that the battery will grow from 4,000mAh on the Flip 6 to 4,300mAh. It’ll also come with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, which should make it easier to see both screens in direct sunlight.

Samsung will announce both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 at Unpacked on July 9 in Brooklyn. The Shortcut team will be there in-person to cover all the news, so stay tuned. In the meantime, if you’ve already decided to pre-order one of these devices, be sure to take advantage of Samsung’s $50 credit for accessories.

