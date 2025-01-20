The Samsung Galaxy S25 colors have already leaked ahead of launch. (Credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 series during its Unpacked event in San Jose on Wednesday. Thanks to leaks and rumors, we’ve learned a lot about the new devices over the past few months including their specs, designs, and camera systems. We’ve also seen a handful of reports that allegedly reveal the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra colors.

According to leaks, the S25 series will ship in a total of 15 different color options. That means there will be plenty of variations to pick from that fit your personality. Of course, if you plan on preordering a Galaxy S25 when it’s available, it’s worth it to pick your favorite color ahead of time to ensure you aren’t stuck with a difficult choice at checkout and lose your place in line.

Here are the colors that the leaks have revealed thus far that could wind up being accurate come Wednesday.

Galaxy S25 colors

The Galaxy S25 colors are expected to be somewhat vibrant and flashy, like other Galaxy S devices have been in the past. Samsung’s Galaxy S24 didn’t share in the same low-printer-ink woes of Apple’s iPhone 15, instead leaning into saturation to stand out. According to rumors, it seems like the company is ready to do that again with the S25 series.

We’ve seen leaked color names from a number of different outlets, including Ross Young and CID on X. Where the leaks seem to culminate is in Evan Blass’ post to X, which allegedly reveals the full list of colors the S25 will come in. In addition, the well-known leaker has also shared photos of the new colors in his newsletter.

The rumored Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus colors. (Credit: Evan Blass)

The list includes:

Blue Black

Coral Red

Icy Blue

Mint

Navy

Pink Gold

Silver Shadow

It’s likely that not all of these colors will be sold at carriers. Samsung usually saves some colors to sell exclusively online, and according to Ross Young, the Pink Gold, Blue Black, and Coral Red finishes are all being produced in smaller quantities. This indicates they could be exclusive to Samsung.com, but we’ll have to wait to find out.

Galaxy S25 Ultra colors

For the Galaxy S Ultra line, Samsung generally sticks to slightly more muted colors that are still vibrant enough to catch your eye. We saw a lot of metal-inspired finishes on the Galaxy S24 Ultra thanks to its transition to a titanium frame, and with the S25 Ultra, we expect something similar with Samsung’s color choices.

Over the past couple of months, we’ve heard a few things about the S25 Ultra colors, including the names and which ones would be exclusive to Samsung.com. Right now, it seems that three finishes will remain online exclusives, while the rest will be widely available at carriers and retailers.

Leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors. (Credit: Evan Blass)

Here’s the list of Galaxy S25 Ultra color names.

Titanium Black

Titanium Gray

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Jet Black

Titanium Pink Gold

Titanium Silver Blue

Titanium White Silver

According to rumors, the Jade Green, Pink Gold, and Jet Black are all rumored to remain exclusive to Samsung.com, but that could wind up being wrong. Nonetheless, Evan Blass also shared images of the Galaxy S25 Ultra colors which you can view above.

Picking your Galaxy S25 or S25 Ultra color

While these color options haven’t been confirmed by Samsung, these types of leaks are typically accurate this close to device launches, and we expect a majority of these colors to ship as part of the Galaxy S25 launch. If you plan on preordering an S25, S25 Plus, or S25 Ultra, it’s worth deciding the model you want followed by the color. After all, it’s best to be happy with the phone you have to use every day opposed to having a pretty phone you despise.

Where’s the Galaxy S25 Slim?

(Credit: OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

That’s a great question. We haven’t heard anything about the Galaxy S25 Slim colors, and considering how close we are to the S25 launch, it doesn’t seem likely we’ll be seeing the device at Unpacked in San Jose. That could change, of course; Samsung might just have a lid on leaks and will surprise everyone with the device on-stage. Right now, though, there’s nothing to report on the S25 Slim colors.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.