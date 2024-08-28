😢 Don’t expect a PSVR 2 port for Astro Bot

📆 Astro Bot releases exclusively on PS5 on September 6

Astro Bot is shaping up to be one of the best PS5 games, but don’t expect it to ever come to Sony’s PSVR 2 headset.

That’s according to the game’s creative director, Nicolas Doucet, who answered some quick-fire questions for MinnMax. Doucet said there’s “no chance” of Astro Bot coming to PlayStation VR2 as “it’s designed for a different medium.”

When pushed further about an Astro Bot PSVR 2 port, Doucet said “It would be a different game.”

The news is bound to disappoint original PSVR owners, as Astro Bot started life on Sony’s first VR headset. Astro Bot Rescue Mission is widely regarded as one of the best VR games, but sadly it’s stuck on Sony’s last-gen PSVR.

The PSVR 2 isn’t backward compatible, so Team Asobi would need to remaster or remake the game to get it working on PlayStation VR2.

Doucet also teased that we could get a PC port of Astro Bot, which wouldn’t be too surprising given Sony’s newfound enthusiasm for PC. Sony recently announced official DualSense Edge PC support and has even started to release multiplayer games on PC day and date with PS5. Doucet said “We want to hear from you,” suggesting it will be down to fan demand for a PC port to happen.

Astro Bot launches on September 6, exclusively for PS5. The game will be released alongside a gorgeous Astro Bot PS5 controller, which quickly sold out and is now going for crazy money thanks to scalpers.

The game could become a striking showcase for the PS5 Pro, as it features gorgeous, vibrant visuals, which will only benefit from the higher resolutions and greater performance that the PlayStation 5 Pro will offer. Expect PS5 Pro pre-orders to go live next month, as we await an official announcement from Sony.

