(Credit: Adam Vjestica/Google Gemini)

🤔 Sony has hinted it could be making a new portable console

👀 A new Q&A session with investors has noted Sony is looking “beyond the living room” for its next-generation platform

🙏 A PSP 2 has long been rumored as a companion to the PlayStation 6, and it could be as powerful as an Xbox Series S and work like the Switch 2 does

📅 The PlayStation 6 is still set for launch in 2027, although it’s feared to be for a much higher price than the outgoing PS5

Sony has hinted that its next-gen console could feature ways of playing games outside of the living room, potentially referring to a new portable console.

The revelation came in a recent Q&A with investors, as spotted by The Verge. In a question asked about how Sony could entice gaming PC users back to console, Sony stated that:

“For the next-generation platform, rather than simply serving as an alternative to PCs, we aim to deliver value that is unique to PlayStation. This includes not only technological advancements but also an expansion of usage styles, enabling a seamless experience that can be enjoyed naturally beyond the living room.”

While Sony currently provides ways for users to play games outside the living room with the PlayStation Portal, it hasn’t offered a dedicated portable console since the days of the PSP and the Vita. It has been rumored for sometime that Sony was working on what could be a PSP 2, and this is the closest indication yet that it may be true.

Other rumors had stated that the handheld console could be a companion to the upcoming PlayStation 6 and work like the Nintendo Switch 2. It could be more powerful than an Xbox Series S, with Sony employing a custom Zen 6-based AMD APU and 24GB of LPDDR5X memory to boot.

PS6 release date could be next year

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/Google Gemini)

Sony is reportedly targeting 2027 for the PS6 release date, given that its launch plans reportedly haven’t changed, although it’s feared the console could cost a lot more than its predecessor, and its latest comments in this Q&A haven’t ailed fears too much.

In a further question about pricing and profitability, Sony has said that “As a principle, we do not intend to sell hardware at significant losses”, and that it isn’t “realistic” for the brand to “absorb all component cost increases”.

Of course, it implemented hefty PS5 price rises a couple of months ago that took the PS5 Pro up to $900, and if this carries on, it’s feared the next console may run into four figures.

Brace yourself for an expensive console

Sony itself has said it doesn’t know when the PS6 is going to launch, or how much the console is going to cost, given the volatility of memory pricing.

For reference, back in August 2025, largely before the memory crisis had begun in earnest, it had been predicted that Sony would be aggressive with the PS6’s pricing and target the same $499 price tag as its predecessor with a much beefier console in tow, plus the potential for a PSP 2 style handheld as an accompanying device.

The landscape has since changed drastically, hence why the fear of a four-figure price tag home console has been mooted. It’s reported that the cost of manufacturing a PS6 has risen from around $700 to close to $1,000.

We don’t know much about the PlayStation 6 officially, beyond that Sony has said the next console generation has been “top of mind” in recent months, although leaks have indicated it could be a versatile console with accompanying handheld with a large amount of memory and with the ability to play discs as well as digital games.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.