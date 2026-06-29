The Shortcut

The Shortcut

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Twisted Fairlite's avatar
Twisted Fairlite
2h

It would would be useful if Sony didn’t incinerate obscene levels of cash chasing live service which would probably have yielded a fraction of the amount wasted. But with the way the corporate west has been egregiously farming gamers, it’s to be expected that Sony’s attempts have not landed well. Bunjie anyone? This industry is in desperate need of a giant factory reset slap. Especially Microsoft.

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