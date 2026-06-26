(Credit: Adam Vjestica/The Shortcut)

🚨 Starting August 1, 2026, the Xbox Series X price will rise to $799.99 and the Xbox Series S to $499.99

📈 Microsoft attributes these price hikes to significant increases in the cost of console storage and memory driven by demand from AI data centers

💰 To mitigate the impact, Microsoft is introducing new ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ and interest-free financing programs.

🤷‍♂️ The company is also promoting certified refurbished consoles and second-hand options to provide more affordable alternatives for consumers.

Walmart: Xbox Series X

Best Buy: Xbox Series X

GameStop: Xbox Series X

Amazon: Xbox Series S

If you’ve been on the fence about buying an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you have until August 1, 2026, to get one – otherwise you’ll have to pay up to $150 more.

As if Microsoft wasn’t struggling enough to sell Xbox consoles this generation, the company that is partly responsible for the component crisis has hiked the price of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S up yet again.

Starting August 1, 2026, the Xbox Series X is increasing from $649.99 to $799.99 – $50 less than a PS5 Pro. Remember: the Xbox Series X launched for $499.99 in 2020.

The Xbox Series S, which was the most affordable console on the market, will cost the same as a Nintendo Switch 2 in August and as much as an Xbox Series X launched for in 2020. It’s increasing by $100 from $399.99 to $499.99.

Microsoft’s 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition is also being discontinued.

(Credit: Adam Vjestica/Firefly)

In a post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft blamed the price hike on console storage and memory prices, which have exploded in price thanks to the demand from AI data centers.

“Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027,” the post reads. “The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.”

To soften the blow somewhat, Microsoft is offering a new ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ program, along with interest-free financing. It’s also working with retail providers on new programs that will make previously played consoles cheaper for those who want to pick one up second-hand. Microsoft is also selling certified refurbished consoles directly for up to $100 off MSRP.

Despite its new $499.99 price tag, the Xbox Wire post ends by saying the Xbox Series S is the “lowest-cost way to enjoy the biggest hits this year, including Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Gears of War: E-Day, Grand Theft Auto VI, Halo: Campaign Evolved, and Madden NFL 27.

We’ve seen the memory and component crisis continue to make consoles increasingly unaffordable, with PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 prices increases. It’s even derailed the launch of the Steam Machine, which many believe is overpriced for what it offers.

Clearly, the next-generation of consoles from Microsoft and Sony – Project Helix and the PS6 – will be affected, with many tipping “RAMaggedon” to continue until at least 2028.

Up next: Apple hikes prices of iPad, Mac, and more as RAM and component costs soar

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.