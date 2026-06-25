(Credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

📈 Apple has increased the price of many of its products due to component prices

💻 Almost every iPad and Mac has seen an uptick in price, some by hundreds of dollars

🥽 The Vision Pro is also the most expensive it’s ever been, along with the aging HomePod

📱 The iPhone hasn’t gotten a price increase, but it seems inevitable at this point

🍎 Apple previously shared that it would be forced to increase prices to keep up with memory and storage costs

Apple has increased the price of many of its products. The company’s online store went down early this morning, leaving many to wonder whether it was for a new product or some other type of announcement. Instead, all the prices disappeared, eventually being replaced by higher price tags for virtually every iPad and Mac, the Vision Pro, and even the aging HomePod.

According to Apple’s online store, the price increases are quite dramatic. One of the biggest headlining increases involves the MacBook Neo, which has gone from a $599 starting price to $699. The biggest jump is the M3 Ultra version of the Mac Studio, which went from $3,999 to a whopping $5,299 ($1,300 extra). The baseline iPad is now $100 more expensive at $449, the iPad Pro now starts at $1,199 instead of $999, and the Vision Pro costs more than ever at $3,699 instead of $3,499.

Here’s a breakdown of all the price increases spotted on Apple’s website (per MacRumors):

HomePod mini : $129, up from $99 (+$30)

HomePod : $349, up from $299 (+$50)

Apple TV : $199, up from $129 (+$70)

iPad : $449, up from $349 (+$100)

iPad mini : $599, up from $449 (+$100)

iPad Air : $749, up from $599 (+$150)

iPad Pro : $1,199, up from $999 (+$200)

MacBook Neo : $699, up from $599 (+$100)

MacBook Air : $1,299, up from $1,099 (+$200)

MacBook Pro : $1,999 up from $1,699 (+$300)

iMac : $1,499, up from $1,299 (+$200)

Mac mini (M4 Pro) : $1,599, up from $1,399 (+$200)

Mac Studio (M4 Max) : $2,499, up from $1,999 (+$500)

Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) : $5,299, up from $3,999 (+$1,300)

Vision Pro: $3,699, up from $3,499 (+$200)

The price hikes aren’t unexpected. Last week, outgoing CEO Tim Cook confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that the company would be forced to increase the prices of its products, calling the move “unavoidable” given the rising costs of RAM, storage, and other computing components.

Not every product has seen a price increase. Most notably, the entire iPhone lineup has been left alone. However, many analysts believe that Apple will be forced to raise the prices by about $50 to $100, depending on the model. That could mean the iPhone 18 Pro will start at $1,199, while the iPHone 18 Pro Max will start at $1,399. The iPhone Fold has been rumored to start somewhere between $2,000 and $2,500, but perhaps it’ll cost even more than we think once it goes on sale.

The Apple Watch lineup, AirPods, the Apple Pencil, and other accessories have dodged today’s price hikes. It’s unclear if Apple intends to raise their prices down the line, but we’ll let you know if they do.

Max Buondonno is an editor at The Shortcut and co-host of The Shortcut Live. He’s been reporting on the latest consumer technology since 2015, with his work featured on CNN Underscored, ZDNET, How-To Geek, XDA, TheStreet, and more. Follow him on X @LegendaryScoop and Instagram @LegendaryScoop.