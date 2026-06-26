📈 Microsoft announced price increases for Xbox Series X and S consoles of up to $150, effective August 1, 2026

💰 These price hikes will directly impact the upcoming Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

😭 Due to rising component costs, expect the limited edition console to be priced as high as $899

😤 Microsoft attributes these increases to surging costs for console storage and memory, which are projected to continue rising through 2027

Microsoft just stormed into the Xbox’s 25th anniversary party, ripped down the decorations, stamped on the cake, and made all the kids cry because the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price has already received a substantial increase over what many will have hoped to pay.

Microsoft revealed that the price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles will increase by up to $150 on August 1, 2026, which means the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition will also be directly affected when it releases in November.

I predicted that, based on the current pricing, the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition would fall between $699 and $749 – basically in between the standard Xbox Series X and the soon to be discontinued 2TB Galaxy Black Xbox Series X.

However, with the price of the 1TB Xbox Series X increasing from $650 to $799, my prediction has been blown out of the water. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft charged $899 for the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition to recoup as much cash as possible.

As Microsoft explained in a post on Xbox Wire, “Console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027. The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.”

Remember when consoles used to come down in price? (Credit: Adam Vjestica/Firefly)

Sadly, there’s no way that a custom, limited-run edition of the Xbox Series X will wind up any cheaper than the standard version, let alone be the same price.

If you want to own a piece of Xbox history or are simply waiting to pick up the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, you’ll have to delve deeper into your wallet to get one.

Up next: New Steam Frame details emerge, as we wait patiently for a pre-order and release date

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.