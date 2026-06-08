😍 The Xbox Series X25 Anniversary Edition features a translucent “OG Green” design with 1TB of storage

👏 The controller includes classic color-coded face buttons and a transparent back case

💰 Estimated pricing is approximately $749.99 for the console and $89.99 for the controller

📆 The limited edition is set for release in November 2026, with pre-orders not yet available

During the Xbox Games Showcase on June 7, 2026, Microsoft announced an Xbox Series X25 Anniversary Edition console and controller, and it’s fair to say the reaction has been extremely positive.

The console and controller feature the look and feel of the original Xbox thanks to a translucent OG Green design, with subtle tributes to the console that started it all throughout.

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition includes 1TB of storage, and its power button lights up green. You’ll find an Xbox 25th Anniversary logo on the front and other design elements that celebrate Xbox fans and classic hardware designs.

As for the controller, it features the original ABXY colors for the face buttons, black and white bumpers that harken back to the black and white buttons on the original “Duke” controller, and the back case and battery door are fully transparent, revealing the classic Xbox logo.

But how much does the Xbox Series X25 Anniversary Edition console and controller cost? And when can we get our hands on these stunning tributes to Microsoft’s original console? We’ve rounded up all the details you need to know and will update this article when more information is available.

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price

Sadly, we no longer live in a world where consoles become cheaper the longer they’re on sale, which means the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price will be expensive, to say the least. Microsoft hasn’t revealed exactly how much the console and controller will cost, but we can look at the recently released Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Edition to get an idea.

The Xbox Series X Galaxy Black Edition costs $799.99, but includes a 2TB SSD. The standard Xbox Series X costs $649.99 with a 1TB SSD, so a fair price would be somewhere in the middle. The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price could be $749.99, or even $699.99 if Microsoft wants to price it aggressively.

The price of the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition controller should fall into the usual price range we’d expect. Limited edition controllers and unique designs usually cost between $69.99 and $89.99. It’s likely the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition controller price will be $89.99, which is how much the recently released Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition controller cost.

In short, we predict the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console will cost $749.99, and the controller on its own will cost $89.99.

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition pre-order

You can’t pre-order the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition console or controller right now, but you can register your interest and be alerted once pre-orders go live. You can also get an instant alert by subscribing to The Shortcut for free, as we’ll be letting our chat and followers on X know once the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition pre-order goes live.

Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition release date

(Credit: Microsoft)

The Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition release date is set for November 2026. Microsoft hasn’t shared a specific release date just yet, but the original Xbox was released on November 15. That falls on a Sunday this year, so Microsoft may choose Monday, November 16 as a more fitting day to release the console.

Up next: Gears of War: E-Day is no longer coming to PS5 as Microsoft makes a U-turn on Xbox exclusivity

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.