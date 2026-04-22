🎮 Microsoft has unveiled some special Xbox peripherals

🎨 They feature brightly coloured patterns to tie into the upcoming Forza Horizon 6 title

💰 The controller is priced at $89.99, with the headset priced at $134.99

📅 It’s scheduled to release on May 19 in the US, the same day as the game itself

Microsoft Store: Forza Horizon 6 gear

Microsoft has announced some special edition peripherals to tie into the upcoming release of Forza Horizon 6.

As per a new Xbox Wire post, Microsoft is dropping a vibrant special edition controller and a matching wireless headset that takes inspiration from the game’s setting of Japan.

Going into more detail, the post notes that the controller’s mix of cyan blue, volt green, hot pink and silver and its core design elements take inspiration from the “Touge roads of Japan. Touge – winding, narrow roads found across Japanese mountainsides – are hailed as the birthplace for drifting, so a top-down view of these exhilarating routes was the perfect homage to Japanese street racing”. It also features Forza and Horizon logos across the chassis for more detail.

The headset features a similar colorway, which Microsoft says “continues that overarching theme of the Horizon Festival, decorated with flashy transparent cyan, volt green and hot pink. The headset was created with the Forza super fan in mind, with special touches like the hot pink logo invoking pit crew aesthetics, and racetrack-inspired graphics inside the ear cups. The addition of custom sound effects enhances the experience with a more personalized feel.”

If you’ve been wondering how much the controller and headset cost, when it releases, and where you can grab one, then read on as I’ve rounded up all the important details for you.

Forza Horizon Limited Edition Controller and Headset: price

Microsoft has attached an $89.99 price tag to the Forza Horizon Limited Edition controller and a $134.99 price tag to the headset.

That’s quite a hefty increase over the normal controller and headset prices for a purely cosmetic difference, although it isn’t unreasonable considering what we’ve seen Sony charge for its special-edition controllers.

Microsoft has also teamed up with 8BitDo to offer a Charging Dock for the Forza Horizon 6 Limited Edition controller, which costs $34.99 and ships on June 8, 2026.

Forza Horizon Limited Edition Controller and Headset: pre-order date

Both the controller and headset are available for pre-order right now in the US, and given that these are limited edition items, you’ll likely want to get your order in pretty quickly to get it on its release date.

Forza Horizon Limited Edition Controller and Headset: release date

Both the controller and headset carry a release date of May 19, 2026. It’s also the same day that Forza Horizon 6 drops, so ideal timing.

Recently, it’s been Sony that has been releasing special edition products that tie-in to upcoming game releases, such as for the God of War 20th Anniversary and 007 First Light, plus others for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and a range of accessories for Ghost of Yotei.

Up next: NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition: where to buy, and what you get for $999.99

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.