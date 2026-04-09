🆕 Sony has unveiled another special edition PS5 controller

😳 It’s a special gold edition designed to tie in with the upcoming 007 First Light title

💰 The controller is priced at $84.99, the same as other recent special editions

📆 It’s scheduled to release on May 27 in the US after pre-orders go live on April 17

Sony is launching yet another special edition PS5 DualSense controller with a brand new limited edition option themed around one of the most hotly-anticipated titles of 2026.

The 007 First Light Edition PS5 controller is themed around IO Interactive’s long-awaited James Bond game, and features a gold colorway, complete with the 007 logo and barrel motif on its touchpad in the middle that extends across the faceplate.

As per a new blog post, Rasmus Poulsen, Franchise Art Director on 007 First Light, stated that this controller was “an opportunity to welcome James Bond back to gaming after more than 13 years in a way that felt instantly iconic.”

Its golden finish is designed to pay “tribute to the elegance, legacy, and timeless style of the franchise, while the barrel-inspired detailing reflects the themes of the game and how it feels to play it, as well as being a nod to one of pop culture’s most recognizable visual signatures.”

If you’ve been wondering how much this controller costs, when it comes out and where you can grab one, then read on as I’ve rounded up all the important details for you.

007 First Light Edition PS5 controller: price

Sony has attached an $84.99 price tag to this 007 First Light limited edition PS5 controller.

That sits in and around what we’d expect with these controllers, as other recent options, such as the Genshin Impact limited edition or the Marathon limited edition, which have the same retail price.

007 First Light Edition PS5 controller: pre-order date

Sony has provided a pre-order date for the 007 First Light controller of April 17. It’ll be available from Sony directly and “participating retailers”, according to the blog post.

That means we’ve got just about a week to wait until you’ll be able to get an order in. You’ll want to be quick, as we’ve seen other special edition controllers go very quickly in the past.

007 First Light Edition PS5 controller: release date

Sony has also provided a specific release date for the 007 First Light controller for the US at least, with availability from May 27, 2026, meaning it’s just over a month from pre-order to actual release.

Sony has unveiled a lot of fun special controllers recently, with exciting colorways for the God of War 20th Anniversary, plus others for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and a range of accessories for Ghost of Yotei.

Up next: PlayerBase is a new initiative from Sony that puts your face in PS5 games

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.