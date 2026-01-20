🆕 Sony has unveiled another special edition PS5 controller

Sony is launching yet another special edition PS5 DualSense controller with a brand new limited option.

Sony is throwing another special edition PS5 DualSense controller out into the wild, with this new model tying in with a brand new game from Bungie – Marathon.

This controller’s bright design is designed to pay “homage to the bold graphic design, vibrant color and visual art direction of the game and its industrial design, architecture and environmental surfaces and equipment”, according to Bungie, and was designed as “something that could exist naturally alongside other objects in the game and feel functional, grounded, and authentic to the universe of Marathon,” as described in a new blog post.

Its announcement is designed to coincide with the upcoming release of Bungie’s new PvP sci-fi shooter that launches on March 5.

If you’ve been wondering how much the Marathon PS5 controller costs, when it comes out and where you can grab one, then read on as I’ve rounded up all the important details for you.

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 Controller: price

Sony has attached an $84.99 price tag to the Marathon limited edition PS5 controller.

That puts it at around what we’d expect with these controllers, as other recent options, such as the Genshin Impact limited edition, have the same retail price.

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 Controller: pre-order date

Unlike with some special edition DualSense controller announcements, Sony has provided a pre-order date for the Marathon controller – January 29 – and it’ll be available from Sony directly and “participating retailers”.

That means we’ve got just about a week to wait until you’ll be able to get an order in. You’ll want to be quick, as we’ve seen other special edition controllers go very quickly in the past.

Marathon Limited Edition PS5 Controller: release date

Sony has also provided a specific release date for the Marathon controller for the US at least, with availability from March 5, 2026, meaning it’s just over a month from pre-order to actual release. It’s also the same day that Marathon drops, so ideal timing.

Sony has unveiled a lot of fun special controllers recently, with exciting colorways for the God of War 20th Anniversary, plus others for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach and a range of accessories for Ghost of Yotei.

