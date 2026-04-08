(Credit: Polyphony Digital)

😮 Sony is offering longstanding PlayStation fans the chance to get their face into some of the biggest games on the platform

✍️ As part of the new PlayerBase initiative, fans will have to submit a questionnaire to the brand that includes questions on the impact PlayStation has had on them

🚗 The first game its opening for is Gran Turismo 7, where the winner will appear as an in-game character that the player interacts with

🌎 Applications are open now to those in “select markets” across America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia

Sony is giving PlayStation fans the chance to get their faces into some of its biggest games as part of its new PlayerBase initiative.

As per a new blog post, Sony says that this is a “unique opportunity for PlayStation’s biggest fans to step into some of the biggest game worlds by having their likeness scanned.”

The first game to be supported is racer Gran Turismo 7, and applications are now open for those in “select markets” across America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Australia.

The application process is a simple questionnaire, where Sony is asking for your name, age, and location, plus a box where it asks for you to share a story about how PlayStation has impacted your life.

As the blog post explains, “You could tell us about when your older sibling first handed you the controller, unwrapping your first console, staying up for a midnight launch, why a character’s arc meant something to you, the soundtrack you’ve never stopped going back to - or something else entirely.”

Once applications have been closed, Sony says it’ll ask a “limited” and unspecified number of finalists to participate in video interviews, where you’ll go through a second round of questioning, and be asked to explain your “connection to PlayStation”.

The chosen finalist then has the opportunity to be taken out to a visual arts studio in Los Angeles, where they’ll get face scanned to appear in GT7.

Sony says the winner will appear for a limited time as an in-game character portrait similarly to how other characters are presented throughout the game as people the player interacts with.

There is also another part to the prize, as the winner also gets to meet a designer, who they’ll collaborate with on a custom Fantasy logo and a “one-of-a-kind” vehicle livery that’ll be permanently added to the GT7 Showcase menu.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.