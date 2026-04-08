👀 Sony is testing a stealth update that alters the PS5 UI to resemble the PS4’s home screen more closely

🤔 The update replaces the ‘Games’ and ‘Media’ tabs with a new menu bar featuring five tabs: PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Store, Games, Games Library, and Media

💨 Fans have reacted positively, noting the changes make accessing the game library easier

😖 Despite the UI changes, support for custom PS5 themes remains unavailable

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Sony appears to be testing a new look for the console’s UI, as some fans have spotted some changes to the home screen we’ve been used to since 2020.

As shared on Reddit, a new menu bar has been added to the top left of the screen, replacing the ‘Games’ and ‘Media’ tabs. Now, five new tabs are available, which you can flick through using the L1 and R1 buttons.

The new tabs let you quickly switch between PlayStation Plus, PlayStation Store, Games, Games Library, and Media.

(Credit: FSTGang r/PlayStation)

Those who have been able to test the new PS5 UI have been fairly positive about the change, as it’s now easier to access your game library without having to scroll all the way to the right. The change is also more reminiscent of how the PS4’s UI worked.

Sadly, PS5 themes are still off the table, but the UI should begin rolling out in the next few months. It would be strange if Sony didn’t make an announcement regarding the changes, and may be waiting for a larger system update to do so.

If you haven’t bought a PS5 yet, Sony raised the price of all its consoles and the PlayStation Portal. The PS5 is now $649, the PS5 Digital Edition is $599, the PS5 Pro is $899, and the PlayStation Portal is $249.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.