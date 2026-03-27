📈 Sony is increasing the price of the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal starting April 2, 2026

😱 The PS5 Pro will see the largest jump, increasing by $150 to $899.99, while the standard PS5 and Digital Edition will rise by $100 and $150, respectively

💰 The PlayStation Portal remote player will also increase in price by $50 to $249.99

🤷‍♂️ Sony attributes the price hike to “continued pressures in the global economic landscape”

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Sony has announced a new PS5 price increase that impacts the PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 Pro, and even the PlayStation Portal.

The price increase is significant, taking the PS5, which originally launched for $499.99, to $649.99 in the US on April 2, 2026.

The PS5 Digital Edition will cost $599.99, up from its 2020 launch day price of $449.99, and the PS5 Pro, which launched for $699.99 in November 2024, is increasing to $899.99. That’s a $150 increase over the previous bump to $749.99.

Here’s a quick recap of the new PS5 price increase:

PS5 – $649.99 (was $549.99)

PS5 Digital Edition – $599.99 (was $499.99)

PS5 Pro – $899.99 (was $749.99)

Sony recently raised the price of the PS5 in August last year, but it was only a rise of $50 across each model. This latest PS5 price hike sees $100 to $150 added on to the RRP.

Unfortunately, it’s not just the PlayStation 5 consoles that are impacted. The PlayStation Portal is also getting a $50 price increase and will now cost $249.99 instead of $199.99.

In a statement on the official PlayStation Blog, Sony explained why it’s bumping up prices yet again.

“With continued pressures in the global economic landscape, we’ve made the decision to increase the prices of PS5, PS5 Pro, and PlayStation Portal remote player globally. We know that price changes impact our community, and after careful evaluation, we found this was a necessary step to ensure we can continue delivering innovative, high-quality gaming experiences to players worldwide.”

If you haven’t bought a PS5 console yet, or have been waiting to pick up a PS5 Pro, you’ll want to order one before April 2, 2026, or wind up paying $100 to $150 more.

Up next: Netflix price increase: here’s how much you’ll have to pay soon

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.