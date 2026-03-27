📈 Netflix has announced a price increase for the second consecutive year across most of its plans

💰 The Standard plan with ads is now $8.99, the Standard plan with no ads is $19.99, and the Premium plan is $26.99 (all $1 or $2 increases)

🤷‍♂️ Netflix justifies the price update as necessary to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve the member experience

😖 Since 2011, the Standard no-ads plan price has increased by 150%, rising from $7.99 to the new $19.99 price point

Oh, joy. Netflix is raising the price of its streaming service yet again, after it recently hiked the price in early 2025.

Under the new pricing, Netflix’s standard plan with ads will cost $8.99 a month (up $1 from $7.99), and the standard plan with no ads, is rising by $2 to $19.99 a month from $17.99 a month.

The Premium plan, which offers no ads, streaming up to four devices, and Ultra HD and HDR, is also increasing by $2, from $24.99 a month to $26.99 a month.

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said: “Our approach remains the same: We continue offering a range of prices and plans to meet a variety of needs, and as we deliver more value to our members we are updating our prices to enable us to reinvest in quality entertainment and improve their experience by updating our prices,”

The new pricing will apply to existing and new members, and will roll out to current subscribers in the coming weeks.

As highlighted by Morning Brew on X, the price of a standard no ads Netflix plan has increased from $7.99 in 2011 to $19.99 in 2026. That’s an increase of 150% in 15 years.

Netflix clearly believes that the amount of subscribers it might lose from the price hike will be offset by the increased revenue brought in by the higher fees. By the end of 2025, Netflix had 325 million subscribers.

The price hike comes after Netflix missed out on its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, which ultimately took Paramount Skydance’s offer, but Netflix still earned $2.8 billion as part of the deal.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.