🆕 ModRetro Chromatic is re-releasing two classic games: Croc 2 and the rare Japanese shooter Chikyū Kaihō Gun ZAS

📈 The original Japanese version of Chikyū Kaihō Gun ZAS is highly valuable, selling for over $2,000 on eBay

💰 ModRetro is selling its version of Chikyū Kaihō Gun ZAS for only $44.99, complete with special packaging

🕹️ The ModRetro Chromatic handheld can play original Game Boy and Game Boy Color games, and ModRetro is also developing the M64, a modern take on the Nintendo 64 Get the ModRetro Chromatic Get ModRetro Chromatic games

ModRetro Chromatic owners can look forward to playing two new games on their handheld – and one of them would usually set you back over $2,000.

Alongside the re-release of Croc 2, a vibrant 2D platformer that originally came to the Game Boy Color in 2001, the cult classic Japanese shooter Chikyū Kaihō Gun ZAS is also now on sale.

Previously only available in Japan, Chikyū Kaihō Gun ZAS quickly became one of the rarest Game Boy games, and it commands a steep price on eBay. As highlighted by ModRetro founder Palmer Luckey, the cheapest complete copy of the game costs $2,329.06.

The ModRetro Chromatic version comes with a fetching red cartridge, instruction manual and box, a Chromatic Charm featuring a game-specific character, and costs $44.99. That’s quite the saving.

ModRetro has continued to release new and classic games for the Chromatic, often with some tweaks and improvements. There are now over 20 games for the Chromatic, but it’s worth stressing that the handheld can play any original Game Boy and Game Boy Color game.

ModRetro’s next big release is the M64, a modern take on the Nintendo 64. Like the Chromatic, it’ll be able to play original N64 games, and ModRetro has also teased that new games will be released.

Up next: Best ModRetro Chromatic games: pick up these pocket-sized titles today

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.