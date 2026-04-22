(Credit: The Shortcut)

💰 The NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition is a limited-run collector’s bundle priced at $999.99

🕹️ It includes the numbered NEOGEO AES+ console, all 10 release games, and every accessory (total separate value of $1,364.95)

👉 The package offers a significant saving of $364.96 over buying the items individually

🔒 The Ultimate Edition is exclusively available for purchase on the Plaion Replai website

Plaion Replai: NEOGEO AES+ UItimate

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ games

The NEOGEO AES+ is scheduled to be released on November 12, 2026, and there are three options for retro gamers to choose from.

The standard NEOGEO AES+ costs $249.99 and comes with a wired arcade controller, while the NEOGEO AES+ 35th Anniversary Edition comes in white, includes a copy of Metal Slug, a wireless arcade controller, and a memory card for $349.99.

However, for the hardcore NEOGEO fan, the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition is the one you’ll want, as it comes with some exclusive perks and all 10 NEOGEO AES+ games being released. The bundle is already proving popular with collectors, so if you’re interested in nabbing the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition, my advice is to get it now or regret it later.

NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition: what’s included for $999.99

For the price of $999.99, you might think the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition isn’t worth it. However, once you break it down, it’s actually a really great deal.

Not only do you get the original NEOGEO AES+ console, but it comes with all NEOGEO AES+ products, accessories, and games, all included in one premium box. The NEOGEO AES+ units included in the Ultimate Edition are first off the production line, numbered at the factory, and produced in extremely low quantities.

Here’s what you get with the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition:

NEOGEO AES+ console (numbered) - $249.99

Wired NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick (included with the console)

Wireless NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick - $119.99

Wireless NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad - $59.99

NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card - $34.99

All 10 NEOGEO AES+ games - $899.99

Game-rack

As you can see, if you were to buy everything separately, you’d have to pay a grand total of $1,364.95. It means you’re saving $364.96 with the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition, and you’re also getting a numbered console and Game-rack as part of the deal.

NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition: where to buy

(Credit: The Shortcut)

Unlike the NEOGEO AES+ and NEOGEO AES+ 35th Anniversary Edition, which can both be purchased directly from Amazon, the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition is only available from the Plaion Replai website.

Unlike Amazon pre-orders, you’ll have to pay upfront on the Plaion Replai website, though financing options like PayPal’s ‘Pay in 3’ options are available.

NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition: should you buy it?

If you’re all-in on NEOGEO’s return, then the Ultimate Edition is a pretty tempting option. Not only do you get every NEOGEO AES+ game being released, which totals to $899.99 anyway, but collectors will appreciate the fact that each console is numbered and it comes with an exclusive Game-rack to hold all the games.

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Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.