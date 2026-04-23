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📅 The NEOGEO AES+ will be released on November 12, 2026, offering a modern re-release of the classic console

🕹️ A range of accessories are available separately, including Wireless Arcade Sticks, a Wireless Gamepad, and Memory Cards

🥳 Most accessories come in standard and 35th Anniversary (white) editions

👏 All NEOGEO AES+ accessories are backward-compatible with the original NEOGEO AES console

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ games

The NEOGEO AES+ will be released on November 12, 2026, and it’s fair to say it’s proving popular with gamers who may have initially missed out on the coveted system.

Alongside 10 NEOGEO AES+ games and the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition, a range of accessories are also being released that you may want to consider.

I’ve rounded up the NEOGEO AES+ accessories that are well worth picking up below, along with how much they cost, plus where you can pre-order them.

Depending on which version of the NEOGEO AES+ bundle you get, you’ll receive the following accessories:

NEOGEO AES+ Original Edition: comes with a Wired Arcade Stick

NEOGEO AES+ 35th Anniversary Edition: comes with a White Wireless Arcade Stick and White Memory Card

NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition: comes with a Wired Arcade Stick, a Wireless Arcade Stick, a Wireless Gamepad, and a Memory Card

It’s clear then, apart from the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition, the following NEOGEO AES+ accessories below will be on many gamers’ shopping lists. Oh, and all of these accessories are backward-compatible with the original NEOGEO AES console!

The NEOGEO AES+ may be a 1:1 replica of the original NEOGEO AES from the 90s, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have a few modern-day improvements. The Wireless Arcade Stick is chief among them, allowing you to sit wherever you like and still enjoy the amazing controls. It costs $119.99 and is a great option for the player two in your life. It also comes with a wire, if you’d prefer to be hooked up to the console.

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick

Just like the NEOGEO AES+ Wireless Arcade Stick, those who purchased the 35th Anniversary Edition of the console may want to pick up a second, matching white Wireless Arcade Stick. It’s also a great option for those who have chosen the original edition but love the look of the white colorway. Despite being a 35th Anniversary Edition, the price is the same at $119.99.

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick White

Most NEOGEO AES+ games will feel incredible to play with the Arcade Stick, but those who are hankering for a more modern control scheme will want to pick up the NEOGEO AES+ Wireless Gamepad. Featuring the classic micro-switched thumbstick and 4-button layout, the NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad is ideal for fighters, shooters and arcade classics alike. It costs $59.99, making it cheaper than controllers from Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft.

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Gamepad

The NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card lets you store game data, high scores, and your progress across compatible titles. There’s no longer a lithium cell battery inside, so it won’t die on you like the old one. It’s available for $34.99.

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card

For those who want to celebrate NEOGEO’s 35th Anniversary or simply want a color-matching Memory Card, you can also pick up the NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card in white for the same $34.99 price tag.

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Memory Card White

Up next: ModRetro Chromatic review: a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.