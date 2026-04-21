(Credit: The Shortcut/SNK/Plaion)

🕹️ The NEOGEO AES+ is a $249.99 1:1 replica of the original 1991 NEOGEO AES console, offering a more accessible way to play classic titles

🎮 10 physical NEOGEO AES+ games will be available for $79.99 each on November 14, 2026, many of which are rare and expensive collector's items

👊 The launch lineup includes highly regarded fighting games like Garou: Mark of the Wolves and The King of Fighters 2002

⭐ The list also features iconic titles such as Metal Slug, the never-before-released on AES Shock Troopers, and the competitive shooter Twinkle Star Sprites

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ games

The NEOGEO AES+ is making waves among retro gaming fans and collectors. The upcoming console is a 1:1 replica of the original NEOGEO AES that was released in 1991 with an incredibly high price tag of $649.99 (around $1,500 by today’s standards). At $249.99, it’s giving many gamers a second chance to experience a platform they probably missed out on.

Alongside the console, fans can look forward to playing 10 NEOGEO AES+ games, many of which are simply unobtainable in their physical form, as they’re often sold for thousands of dollars. However, thanks to the NEOGEO AES+, these games can be yours for just $89.99.

That may sound steep for games that were released decades ago and are available in digital form elsewhere, but again, you can’t pick these up in physical form unless you’re willing to re-mortgage your house. And for many retro gaming enthusiasts, nothing beats the real deal.

So what are the NEOGEO AES+ games releasing on November 14, and why is each title chosen significant? We’re rounding up all the 10 games you can play, and will update this page should more titles come to the system.

Big Tournament Golf - $89.99 (originally released in 1996)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Known internationally as Neo Turf Masters, Big Tournament Golf is a fast-paced, arcade-style golf game that focuses on fun over simulation. It boasts gorgeous-looking sprites and smooth animation, and the NEOGEO AES+ re-release includes the hidden Scotland course for the first time, which was previously exclusive to the NEO GEO CD version. Many regard Big Tournament Golf as one of the best golfing titles ever made, and complete-in-box copies go for around $10,000 to $20,000 today.

Amazon: Big Tournament Golf

Garou: Mark of the Wolves - $89.99 (originally released in 2000)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

A 2D fighting game developed and published by SNK, Garou: Mark of the Wolves is the eight-entry in the Fatal Fury series and widely regarded as the best. Some fans even claim it’s the best fighting game ever made, period. With a fresh roster of 12 characters, the game is fast and responsive, and pushed the NEOGEO AES to its limits with pre-rendered 3D-style sprites, semi-transparent effects, and dynamic backgrounds.

Amazon: Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Magician Lord - $89.99 (originally released in 1991)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Magician Lord was included as a pack-in title with early NEOGEO AES bundles. It’s a run-and-gun platformer renowned for its rather crushing difficulty, as it combines pinpoint platforming with hard to read enemy attack patterns and challenging boss fights. The NEOGEO AES release included some improvements that made it more forgiving than the arcade version, such as checkpoints and slightly more health. It’s one of the more affordable games for collectors today, costing around $350-450 complete-in-box.

Amazon: Magician Lord

Metal Slug - $89.99 (originally released in 1996)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Arguably the face of the NEOGEO AES, Metal Slug was a smash-hit in the arcade. Being able to experience the frenetic run and gun action at home with zero compromises was unprecedented, and though it’s relatively short to run through, its gameplay is just as timeless today. With two-player co-op support, Metal Slug is included as part of the NEOGEO AES+ 35th Anniversary Edition, and will probably be at the top of many players’ wishlists of games to buy for the new console.

Amazon: Metal Slug

Over Top - $89.99 (originally released in 1996)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

An isometric top-down racer that focuses on rally-style action, Over Top is one of the few racing games for the NEOGEO AES. The game was never released in the West, making this an appealing pick for those who may have actually owned a NEOGEO but never got the chance to play it. Oddly, Over Top is single-player only, but it has replay value thanks to its selection of cars and branching paths.

Amazon: Over Top

Pulstar - $89.99 (originally released in 1995)

(Credit Plaion/SNK)

A visually and technically ambitious title for the NEOGEO AES, Pulstar is a horizontal side-scrolling shoot ‘em up that’s notorious for its high difficulty level. There are eight stages to beat and it supports one to two players, either alternating or simultaneously in some modes. Pulstar was one of the first NEOGEO titles to use pre-rendered 3D graphics and is also fondly remembered for its excellent soundtrack by Harumi Fujita and Yasuaki Fujita.

Amazon: Pulstar

Samurai Shodown V Special - $89.99 (originally released in 2004)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Released in 2003, Samurai Shodown V Special is notable for being the last game released for the NEOGEO, both arcade and home platforms. It arrived 14 years after the NEOGEO AES launched in 1990, but was a controversial release as it was heavily censored at the last-minute because of the tragic 2004 Sasebo Slashing in Japan. The arcade version remained uncensored, and many will hope that this re-release will deliver the original gore-filled sword-fighting gameplay experience.

Amazon: Samurai Shodown V Special

Shock Troopers - $89.99 (never released for the NEOGEO AES)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Shock Troopers’ upcoming release for the NEOGEO AES+ is significant, as the game was never released for the original NEOGEO AES, as it remained an arcade/MVS exclusive. The game mixes run-and-gun shooting with some shoot-‘em-up elements and features two-player co-op. There are eight characters to select, and many stages have multiple branching routes, making it a game that’s well worth replaying.

Amazon: Shock Troopers

The King of Fighters 2002 - $89.99 (originally released in 2002)

(Credit: SNK/Plaion)

Another highly revered fighting game, The King of Fighters 2002 is a 2D brawler that marked the return of 3-on-3 team battles and featured a massive roster of 44 playable characters. The US version of the game was slightly censored compared to the Japanese release, but the game is still widely praised for its detailed sprites, energetic soundtrack, and balanced gameplay.

Amazon: The King of Fighters 2002

Twinkle Star Sprites - $89.99 (originally released in 1997)

(Credit: Plaion/SNK)

Twinkle Star Sprites is a competitive versus shooter that has strong puzzle elements, similar to Puyo Puyo. It has bright, pastel colors and manga-style characters, and was never released outside of Japan. It’s one of the rarest NEOGEO AES titles today, fetching a high price for those willing to pay it. The game is deemed a hidden gem among NEOGEO fans, and even though it has a single-player mode, its head-to-head mode is arguably the main attraction.

Amazon: Twinkle Star Sprites

Up next: ModRetro Chromatic review: a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.