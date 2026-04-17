🕹️ The NEOGEO AES+ is a re-engineered console, fully compatible with original NEOGEO AES cartridges, promising an authentic arcade experience with modern upgrades like low-latency HDMI

💰 The standard edition is priced at $249.99, with a $349.99 35th Anniversary Edition and a $999.99 Ultimate Edition also available

📆 Pre-orders are live now, and the console’s release date is set for November 12, 2026

🎮 Ten classic NEOGEO games, including Metal Slug and The King of Fighters 2002, are being re-released as physical cartridges for $89.99 each

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ Anniversary Edition

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ games

Plaion Replai: NEOGEO AES+

Retro gaming fans, rejoice. The legendary NEOGEO AES, the 24-bit console that delivered a full arcade experience at home back in 1990, is returning later this year as the NEOGEO AES+.

The NEOGEO AES+ isn’t an emulator, nor does it use an FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array). Instead, it promises to deliver an authentic experience via re-engineered ASIC chips. It’s fully compatible with original NEOGEO AES cartridges, and the console is also being supported with a full ecosystem of games and accessories.

The new NEOGEO AES+ will include quality of life upgrades, including a low-latency HDMI output, DIP switches for language selection, overclocking and display mode selection, and original AV output for CRT enthusiasts.

If you’re interested in the NEOGEO AES+, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming console’s price, pre-order and release date, and the 10 games that will be available at launch.

NEOGEO AES+: price

The NEOGEO AES+ price starts at $249.99 for the original edition. However, a white 35th Anniversary Edition, which comes with a white copy of Metal Slug, a white wireless Arcade Stick, and a white Memory Card, is also available for $349.99.

For those who want to own the original edition console, a gamepad, arcade stick, and all 10 NEOGEO game cartridges and game rack, the NEOGEO AES+ Ultimate Edition can be yours for $999.99.

Newly released NEOGEO AES+ games will cost $89.99, and accessories include the NEOGEO AES+ wireless gamepad, which costs $59.99, the NEOGEO AES+ Arcade Stick for $119.99, and the NEOGEO AES+ memory card, which is $34.99.

NEOGEO AES+: pre-order date

You can pre-order the NEOGEO AES+ today. Pre-orders went live on April 16, shortly after the console was revealed. It’s available from Amazon, or the Plaion Replai website, and you can also pre-order the available accessories and games.

NEOGEO AES+: release date

The NEOGEO AES+ release date is November 12, 2026. It means you’ll be able to relive the classic console just in time for the holidays, and potentially pick a few more games for Black Friday or Christmas.

NEOGEO AES+: games

(Credit: SNK)

Alongside the release of the NEOGEO AES+, 10 games are being re-released as physical cartridges. The NEOGEO AES+ games available from launch on November 12, 2026, are:

Big Tournament Golf

Garou Mark of the Wolves

Magician Lord

Metal Slug

Over Top

Pulstar

Samurai Shodown V Special

Shock Troopers

The King of Fighters 2002

Twinkle Star Sprites

Amazon: NEOGEO AES+ games

Should you buy the NEOGEO AES+?

The NEOGEO AES+ is a genuine surprise, and will probably be snapped up by retro gaming enthusiasts. It presents a fantastic opportunity to truly rediscover the NEOGEO’s library of classic games, as purchasing original NEOGEO hardware and games is extremely expensive, making it impossible for many.

The NEOGEO and its games were also expensive when it was released back in the 90s, which means many gamers couldn’t afford or missed out on some fantastic games.

The promise of the NEOGEO AES+ essentially being original hardware with a few modern tweaks is also appealing, as we’ve seen countless emulator versions of the NEOGEO with varying success.

The price is also reasonable at $249.99, as the NEOGEO cost $649.99 when it was released in 1990. To put that into perspective, that’s roughly $1,500 in today’s dollars.

The NEOGEO AES+ is an exciting product and continues the trend of retro gaming being revived. Analogue recently released its N64 remake, the Analogue 3D, and ModRetro, which released the ultimate Game Boy and Game Boy Color in the Chromatic, is also releasing its version of the N64, the M64, this year.

Up next: ModRetro Chromatic review: a perfect retro revival of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.