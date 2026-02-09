👀 A new leak has provided more details on the memory configuration for the PS6 and potential PSP 2 handheld

💪 The PS6 is expected to have up to 30GB of GDDR7 memory in a specially designed configuration

😲 The PSP 2 is expected to have 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, which is identical to that in the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X

📆 Both consoles are expected to break cover in 2027, as per a few rumors

We’ve seen some more leaks pertaining to the upcoming PlayStation 6 and its associated handheld’s specs, and it looks like they could have an impressive amount of memory inside.

As per reliable leaker KeplerL2, the PlayStation 6 could feature up to 30GB of GDDR7 memory, with a special configuration designed specifically for the console.

The forum thread goes on to detail that Sony would use 3GB modules in a clamshell configuration, designed to hit a higher speed and provide more bandwidth, at the expense of reducing the bus size. The bandwidth could be as much as 640GB/s.

As for the handheld (which may well be the PSP 2), it’s tipped to have 24GB of LPDDR5X memory, which would put it on par with the recent Asus ROG Xbox Ally X, the first Microsoft-branded handheld, which has the same quantity and type.

We’ve seen a steady run of PlayStation 6 leaks and rumors in recent months, including the potential for the console to release as soon as 2027.

Back in February 2024, Sony revealed the PS5 had entered the “latter half” of its lifecycle. Considering console generations tend to last for between five and seven years, a 2027 release date makes some sense.

Moreover, KeplerL2 had previously described the 2027 release date for the PS6 as “not just on the table, it’s the plan unless any unexpected delays happen”, suggesting it’s almost a given at this point.

Sony also recently patented a new touchscreen controller design for the ultimate in customization, and this may well be something that’s intended to go with the console, although that’s just speculation at this point.

As for the PSP 2, hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead had speculated that the handheld, deemed to launch alongside the PS6, would work as a Switch 2 does in that it may have a docked mode to unlock more power, as well as work as a standalone console. The console may offer PS5-like power in a smaller form factor, too.

Up next: Valve has delayed the Steam Machine and Steam Frame’s price and release date announcement

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.