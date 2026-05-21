🤔 Sony hasn’t changed its launch plans or specs for the PS6, according to an insider

👀 Moore’s Law Is Dead has reported that Sony is sticking to the original 32GB of RAM for the console and that the brand needs to focus on its next-gen console

📉 This is because of falling PS5 sales as a result of its recent price rises

🤷‍♂️ Sony has officially said it hasn’t decided on a release date or price for the upcoming console

Sony reportedly hasn’t shifted its launch plans for the PS6, nor has it changed the price of its upcoming next-gen console, according to an insider.

Tipster Moore’s Law Is Dead (via Android Headlines) has said that Sony isn’t budging from its originally rumored 32GB of RAM, in spite of rising memory prices, and rumors elsewhere that Sony had intended to lower the RAM capacity down to 24GB as a result.

Moreover, Sony isn’t intending to delay the PS6 release date, as Moore’s Law Is Dead has stated that the brand “needs to get to next-gen” due to a fall in sales for the PS5.

Sony has reportedly confirmed a drop in sales after recent price hikes that saw the price of the PS5 Pro rise to $900 and the PS5 Digital and Stansted editions rise to $649 and $599, respectively.

As a result, it needs to get sales of the next console up, alongside hype for its launch, which wouldn’t be ideal if it were delayed any further beyond the current launch timeline.

It had previously been reported that Sony didn’t know when the PS6 was going to launch, or how much the console was going to cost.

In a recent investors’ Q&A session, Sony president and CEO Hiroki Totoki stated that the brand hasn’t decided on a concrete price or release date for the console, given the volatility of memory pricing.

We don’t know much about the PlayStation 6 officially, beyond that Sony has said the next console generation has been “top of mind” in recent months, although leaks have indicated it could be a versatile console with an accompanying handheld with a large amount of memory and with the ability to play discs as well as digital games.

The PlayStation 6 is expected to launch in 2027, according to leakers, and Microsoft is rumored to be targeting next year for its next-gen Xbox Project Helix hybrid console, too.

Up next: Sony has sneakily raised the price of PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra, not just Essential

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.