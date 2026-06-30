(Credit: The Shortcut)

😮‍💨 The Steam Machine is getting unfairly dismissed after its price and performance were revealed

🤫 It may be overpriced, but it’s still a small, cool, quiet, and efficient gaming PC

👏 It also has built-in HDMI CEC support that provides console-like convenience by automatically powering on your TV and switching inputs

👍 Valve’s verified program, microSD support, and unique features like custom faceplates distinguish the Steam Machine from generic DIY alternatives

The Steam Machine may have been dismissed by many because of its expensive price point and average performance – especially at higher resolutions like 4K. And while I understand that many find the Steam Machine underwhelming – even I said that Valve’s initial marketing was misleading – I think the positive aspects are being unfairly overlooked.

Thanks to SteamOS 3.8, you can essentially build your own Steam Machine. The problem is, I’m seeing countless Steam Machine alternatives like the ‘Steam Roller’ from MetaPCs that promise to deliver more performance for less money, yet completely miss the point of Valve’s little black box. Here’s a quick reminder of what makes the Steam Machine so appealing.

The form factor

I haven’t seen anyone build something as small as the Steam Machine. (Credit: Valve)

The Steam Machine is a tiny little cube that’s just slightly taller than the Nintendo GameCube. Its diminutive profile means it will fit into any entertainment center or living room setup without being overbearing or distracting. Every Steam Machine alternative I’ve seen is at least three times larger, which entirely defeats the point for those looking for a discrete way to play PC games away from your desk.

Whisper quiet and cool

One fan to rule them all. (Credit: Valve)

Valve’s Steam Machine, despite its miniature size, has also been praised for staying cool and quiet in operation. It has a single, large fan and a massive heatsink to keep the temperatures in check. The semi-custom AMD CPU and GPU barely draw any power, and ensure that the Steam Machine doesn’t transform into a jet blower when playing more graphically intensive games. Stick in more powerful and larger parts that require more energy, and get ready for a louder, hotter system.

HDMI CEC support

Plug in an HDMI or DisplayPort, and you’re ready. (Credit: Valve)

This is a big feature that I keep seeing get ignored. One of the console-like qualities of the Steam Machine is that when you turn it on, it’ll also turn on your TV thanks to HDMI CEC support. No need to reach for your TV remote or change the input – the Steam Machine will take care of it. A custom-built Steam Machine alternative will never have this quality of life feature, and it’s something I always miss when it’s gone.

Steam Machine Verified

The Steam Machine takes the guesswork out of PC gaming. (Credit: Valve)

One of the greatest strengths of the Steam Machine is Valve’s verified program. With its fixed specs, developers can optimize their games specifically for the Steam Machine, and Valve can inform potential buyers if a game runs and looks great on its system. With a custom-built PC, you can run SteamOS, but it’s still a guessing game as to what experience you can expect.

We’ve also seen developers perform some crazy optimizations for the Steam Deck over the years, and if the Steam Machine takes off and devs get behind it, there’s every chance we could see a similar trend.

The microSD card slot

The little microSD card slot will prove very useful. (Credit: Valve)

If you own a Steam Deck or Steam Deck OLED, you probably already have a microSD card installed to store more games. Want to play those games on the TV without having to re-download them on the Steam Machine? Pop out the microSD card and insert it into the Steam Machine, and off you go. You can also do the same if you want to play games away from the TV.

Steam Controller dongle built-in

The Steam Machine and Steam Machine were made for each other. Literally. (Credit: Valve)

If you buy the Steam Machine with the Steam Controller bundled in or have already picked up Valve’s gamepad, you don’t need to worry about taking up a USB port with the Steam Controller dongle, as it has a receiver built into the Steam Machine. Handy.

The LED light bar

I think the LED light bar is neat, okay? (Credit: Valve)

This is probably the least important feature that people are missing out on by building their own Steam Machine, but let’s be real: it’s a cool, unique aspect that sets Valve’s box apart from the rest. You can use the light bar to show a game’s download progress, or simply cycle through different colors. I like it.

Swappable faceplates

Very sophisticated. (Credit: Valve)

Okay, maybe this is even more superfluous than the light bar, but being able to customize your Steam Machine with a shiny new faceplate is a fun touch that other builds don’t offer. The walnut finish is particularly eye-catching, and Valve is releasing the CAD files so we should see plenty of alternatives appear over the coming months.

So yeah, we all wish the Steam Machine was cheaper and more powerful. And you can obviously build something that’s sort of like a Steam Machine, as it will run SteamOS 3.8. Just don’t call whatever Frankenstein box you’ve created a Steam Machine, okay?

Up next: Steam Frame gets its first compatible game – and it’s a classic from Valve

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.