💿 PlayStation Plus Premium games list first 127 titles revealed
💿 127 PlayStation Plus Premium partial games list
The Sony PS Plus Premium games list has been revealed – at least in part. Here are the first 127 of 740 games across PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2 and PS1 that will be a part of the PlayStation Plus Premium (and PS Plus Extra) subscription service.
🤖 13 ways Google offered a glimpse of the future
The Google IO 2022 keynote this month gave us insight into where the Mountain View company is headed with Google Assistant, Android and other devices and software.
🚀 13 products & services at the Google IO keynote, its annual conference
⌚ Pixel Watch, coming this fall, is the first Google-made smartwatch
Stylish circular display
Deep Fitbit integration
📱 Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones, coming this fall, were teased
Similar but subtly better design, next-gen Tensor chip
Promises to set a “new standard for photography”
📱 Pixel 6a is $449 and pre-orders begin July 21
6.1-inch OLED display, Google’s Tensor chip
More colors vs Pixel 5a: white, black and green
No headphone jack
🎧 Pixel Buds Pro is $199; pre-orders July 21; release July 28
First Pixel Buds with ANC (active noise cancellation)
Transparency Mode to let important outside sound in
Beam-forming mics to suppress needless noise
11 hours of listening time, 7 hours with ANC
😎 Google AR glasses concept teased for the first time
Live translation aims to close language gaps
Text will appear in the glasses as a person speaks
This seems very early
🔈 Google Home Max updates: Look & Talk, Quick Phrases
Look & Talk uses face and voice match to know it’s you
Opt-in; video is processed on-device (not over the internet)
Quick Phrases expands without hot-words
No need to say “Hey Google” to set a timer or alarm, ask for the weather, turn on/off/dim the lights, etc
Works with certain phrases you enable (another privacy perk)
🔢 Everything else
📱 Google Pixel tablet 2023 was teased, but very far off
💳 Google Wallet is coming back with IDs, gym membership, vaccine cards, reservations, driver’s insurance, etc
📡 Early Earthquake Warning on Android; Emergency SOS on WearOS
💬 Phone hub on Chromebooks ports text messages and the clipboard from your phone/tablet (like Apple’s iMessage sync/Universal Clipboard)
Google 100% needs to make this for Macs, too, to lure users
👀 Eye-spy: Scene exploration is Google Search on your camera!
Scan a grocery shelf to ID objects (which chocolate is nut-free, vegan, dark chocolate and highly rated? Your camera tells you)
📝 Google Docs automated summarizations are the “tdlr” for long documents (coming to other products eventually, too)
Wild! Don’t we all need this for long, boring Google Docs?
🗺️ Google Maps ‘Immersive View’ will allow you to explore a 3D world
Select 3D cities will simulate live traffic and weather data
Interior restaurant tours cobbled together by photos and AI
