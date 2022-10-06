➡️ The Shortcut Skinny: Google Pixel 7 release

📆 Google Pixel 7 release date is Thursday, October 13

🚀 Google’s launch event today, October 6 at 10am ET

📱 Launching: Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the first-ever Pixel Watch

💰 Google Pixel 7 price starts at $599; Pixel 7 Pro $899 (no YoY increase)

The official Google Pixel 7 release date is October 13, which is next Thursday, though Google won’t announce that news until later today at its launch event in Brooklyn at 10am ET. At its “Made by Google” press conference, we’ll see both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and learn about their release dates, price and specs. You’ll want to make you’re right watching the correct live stream video today, as there are many fake ’Made By Google’ live streams on YouTube promoting scams.

Of course, we know when the Pixel 7 will arrive and how much both phones will cost thanks to a series of leaks. We also have a preview of what the Pixel 2022 pair looks like because Google pre-announced its devices at its Google IO keynote five months ago – even before all of those leaks were made public. We already saw the Nest Wifi Pro get announced this week, so it’s time to dive into today’s launch event for the Pixel 7 phones and the Google Pixel Watch release date.

Get 7 day free trial

The Google IO keynote didn’t offer an in-depth look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it did reveal where Google is headed with its Pixel phone design language and gave us a promise of next-generation smartphone cameras. The more breaking news had to do with the fact that the first Google Pixel Watch will sync up with the Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 release date

Google Pixel 7 announcement: Thursday, October 6, 2022

Google Pixel 7 release date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

The Google Pixel 7 release date is October 13, 2022, although if you ask Google right now, the only time frame they’ll confirm is “this fall.” But reliable sources in US retail have given us the date already, and we know the release date is October 13. You can act surprised when that’s the date announced on stage today.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro won’t be alone, as this year’s Google event will reveal a device long-awaited, long-rumored device: the Google Pixel Watch. This is the first Google smartwatch and everything I’ve heard suggests it’ll have the same release date as the Pixel 7 and a cheaper price at that.

Google Pixel 7 pre-order at Best Buy, Amazon

There’s a good chance that the Google Pixel 7 Pro won’t be available next week if you wait for more than a day to pre-order the device at stores like Best Buy, Amazon and carriers AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. This is because the Pro phone is almost always in higher demand and while phones usually don’t “sell out,” the delivery dates do get pushed back quickly. The regular Google Pixel 7 release date could slip too, although I suspect that it’ll be in stock for day-one delivery a lot longer than the Pixel 7 Pro.

Even with the world’s supply chain issues facing everything from phones to the PS5 restock supply, Google is speeding ahead with its release date plans in the month of October (when it usually launches new devices), and pre-orders are expected to happen today, October 6 right after the launch event. Google isn’t immune to problems sourcing semiconductors for its next-generation Tensor chip, so it’s in that same components battle, but if the iPhone 14 release date was on time, there’s a very good chance Google can pull off the same achievement.

I’ll make sure I send you links to the Google Pixel 7 pre-order page when it goes live at Best Buy, Amazon and carriers in the US as well as the official Google Store.

Google Pixel 7 price

Last year’s phones cost $599 and $899

Phone prices have gone up in 2022 due to inflation and shortages

The Google Pixel 7 price hasn’t been announced yet, but an Amazon leak suggests the price will start at $599 again. The Google Pixel 7 Pro price is $899, according to the same leak. In both cases, it’s at least $100 cheaper than what Apple is offering in 2022 – the iPhone 14 is $799 and the iPhone 14 Pro is $999. Some Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro specs – like screen size – are comparable to the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which tack on an extra $100.

The Google Pixel 7 price is surprisingly staying the same year-over-year. Both inflation and supply chain shortages have led to smartphone price increases in 2022. Apple, for example, raised its entry-level iPhone SE 3 price by $30, and it got rid of the iPhone mini in 2022 (that’s right, no iPhone 14 mini this year). It means that it’s covertly pushing past Mini consumers to the regular iPhone – a stealth price increase.

Luckily, it seems as if Google is holding back on the price here, yet still upgrading the Google Pixel 7 specs.

Google Pixel 7 design

Rear camera bar is made of one piece of recycled aluminum

Color at the top and bottom is the same (no two-tone scheme)

Offers a cleaner, more minimalistic look, matching the Pixel Watch

Pixel 7 design shows that Google is sticking with its rear camera bar design ethos, but making subtle changes to the way it presents its most premium smartphone (over the newly announced Google Pixel 6a).

That Pixel 7 camera bar is made of a single piece of 100% recycled aluminum for a cleaner look than last year’s Pixel phone), and the matte glass back color will extend all the way up the phone (no two-tone color scheme anymore). People were initially critical of Google’s Pixel design aesthetic a year ago, but the company is wisely leaning into the camera bar look and feel and simply refining it.

Google Pixel 7 camera

Similar camera array: dual-lens Pixel 7, triple-lens Pixel 7 Pro

Google promises “to set a completely new standard for photography”

The Google Pixel 7 should rival the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

While Google didn’t reveal much about the new Google Pixel 7 cameras, we can see that the camera array is similar to the phones we got a year ago: the standard Pixel 7 has a dual-lens camera and the Pixel 7 Pro offers a triple-lens camera system for wide (regular), ultra-wide and telephoto photography and video.

Google did make one big promise at Google IO, saying that the Pixel 7 Pro will “set a completely new standard for photography, performance and design.” Google has been known to push smartphone post-processing to new levels, and it sounds like, with the help of the Tensor chip, it’s going to do that again this fall.

Google Pixel 7 specs

The Google Pixel 7 smartphones will get Google’s next-generation Tensor System-on-a-Chip in the second year since it has ditched the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets that are popular on other Android phones. The Pixel 7 Pro will likely have more RAM than the Pixel 7, but the same Google-made efficient chip.

The Pixel 7 screen sizes haven’t been confirmed yet for either model, but they seem like large AMOLED displays in the 6.4-inch (for the Pixel 7) and 6.7-inch (for the Pixel 7 Pro) ranges with an always-on display. While you should expect IP68 water and resistance to be carried over, you also shouldn’t expect things like a microSD card slot (Google has never offered it on Pixel or Nexus phones) or a headphone jack.

And, of course, when the October 13 Google Pixel 7 release date rolls around, I’ll bring you a review of both phones and the Google Pixel Watch after properly testing the new Android 13 phones and the first-ever Google smarwatch.