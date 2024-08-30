🤫 The PS5 Pro should stay cool and quiet in operation

According to YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, which first leaked the existence of Sony’s PSP 2, the PS5 Pro will reportedly stay cool and quiet, and shouldn’t hike up your electricity bill thanks to its efficient design.

Speaking on an episode of the Broken Silicon podcast, Moore’s Law is Dead creator Tom said he’s seen a PS5 Pro devkit and shared some new details about Sony’s upcoming console.

Tom said the PS5 Pro dev kit has 2TB of storage, which may carry over to the retail version, but there are no guarantees. He also noticed the console uses the same two-prong power connector as the standard PS5, suggesting the PlayStation 5 Pro will use less than 250 watts and should be a “quiet and cool machine”, according to Tom.

Tom’s co-host Dan shared that he’s excited about Sony’s new machine and is glad the console will be a “relatively quiet machine”. However, he said he’s not convinced he’ll buy it.

More PS5 news

New PS5 Pro details leaked, including the console’s design. It looks similar to the PS5 Slim, though should be a little thicker and could be slightly taller. The leak came shortly after it appeared legendary designer Hideo Kojima had shared a picture of the PS5 Pro, albeit a covered-up one.

With the PS5 Pro due to be announced in the coming weeks, we should finally get that all-important PS5 Pro pre-order date. The console is set to be released sometime in November 2024, meaning pre-orders will go live in September.

