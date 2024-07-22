🕵️‍♂️ PS5 Pro, codenamed Trinity, has been spotted in No Man’s Sky update

The existence of the PS5 Pro has appeared again in the source code of No Man’s Sky, which recently saw a heavy graphics overhaul with its Worlds Part 1 update.

Dataminers, including a modder named ThatBomberBoi, posted apparent references to Trinity, the PS5 Pro’s codename, under the new default graphics settings designed for upcoming hardware. According to the leak, the PS5 will supposedly be able to render graphics with a slightly sharper dynamic resolution scaling (0.8 instead of 0.6), while graphical detail will scale between high and ultra.

That all falls in line with previous rumors. “PS5 Pro enhanced games” have been said to run at 4K 60fps with more ray tracing. This “enhanced version” of No Man’s Sky will likely join the list of the five games we’ve predicted will only benefit from Sony’s more powerful console.

Aside from improved graphics, the PS5 Pro’s full specs have leaked, suggesting it will add improved 3D audio for gaming and PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution upscaling that will make 1080p games blown up to 4K look better. Read our PS5 vs PS5 Pro guide for more details on how Sony’s soon-to-be two consoles compare.

PS5 Pro launch could be in September

Evidence that PS5 Pro is coming soon is mounting, and it backs up the rumors that the new Sony console will launch this fall. The report that PS5 Pro will be at the Tokyo Game Show in September seems more plausible every day.

Sony’s strategy really contrasts with what Microsoft is doing. Xbox hardware sales have fallen behind this console generation, as Microsoft relies on selling Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions and an impending Game Pass price increase to stay ahead of mounting costs.

Sony continues to sell hardware at a rapid clip. PlayStation Portal sales have surged, making it the top gaming accessory this year. That bodes well for both the prospects of a PS5 Pro in 2024 and a PSP 2 handheld in 2025. Eventually, we’ll switch over our PlayStation Portal restock page and launch a PS5 Pro restock and pre-order guide.

