🛍️ Nomad is running a huge sale on Apple accessories for Black Friday

📱 You can score sweet deals on leather iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and more

💰 My favorite deals include 20% off the Modern Leather Case and 30% off the Base One Max

📅 Deals end December 3rd, so hurry up!

I refuse to use my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods unless they’re draped in Nomad accessories. Nomad is the brand behind some of our favorite Apple accessories, and I use its products religiously. One of my favorite items is the Modern Leather Case for iPhone, and it’s on sale during Black Friday for 20% off.

Nomad: Modern Leather Case (Horween)

Over on Nomad’s website, you can grab the Modern Leather Case for your iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max for 20% off, knocking the price down from $70 to $56. It’s the best leather case I’ve ever used for the iPhone, blending premium Horween leather with a rugged border for extra drop protection. The buttons are metal, and there’s a sizable cutout for the Camera Control on the side. It’s available in a few different colors, my favorite being the Olde Dublin finish.

I refuse to leave the house without this case on my iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s the single best case I’ve ever used, and every time I upgrade my phone, I wind up getting the same exact case and running it into the ground. It’s the perfect opportunity to try it for yourself.

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget, you can grab the Modern Leather Case with traditional leather for $40, a 20% discount from the original price of $50.

Nomad: Modern Leather Case (traditional)

Nomad Black Friday deals

There are a lot of other great deals on Nomad’s website that are worth mentioning. The company’s Sport bands for Apple Watch are on sale for 25% off, bringing the price down from $60 to $45. If you pick up one of the company’s Legacy colors, you can save 30% off the original price. There’s no wrong color choice here, so it’s great you’ll be saving even more if you like one of the older finishes the most.

Nomad: Sport Band

Nomad’s Rocky Point bands, which just came out this year, are also on sale. Specifically designed for the Apple Watch Ultra, you can grab any color you want for 10% off, lowering the $80 price to $72. The deal even includes the new Magma finish, which might be one of my favorites that Nomad has ever shipped.

Nomad: Rocky Point bands

You can also get Nomad’s excellent 3-in-1 Base One Max charging station for cheaper than ever during Black Friday. It’s on sale for 30% off, lowering the price from $150 to $105. It integrates a fast Qi2 MagSafe charger for your iPhone, a fast charger for Apple Watch, and a wireless charging pad for your AirPods in a sleek, premium package. I’ve used it for months now and it’s a great way to keep all your gear charged.

Nomad: Base One Max

Here are some other great Black Friday deals I found on Nomad’s website.

All of these deals end December 3rd at midnight, so you should take advantage while the getting’s good.

Max Buondonno is a writer at The Shortcut.