Image credit: Nomad

🟤 Nomad is adding “Olde Dublin” to its Modern leather cases

🏉 The limited edition color is tanner with a weathered appearance

📱 It’s available for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max

💲 Pricing starts at $70

📅 Both the Modern case and Modern Folio case are available today

Nomad has announced a new color for its Modern and Modern Folio cases for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It’s called Olde Dublin, and it might be the classiest color Nomad has ever shipped. The news comes shortly after Nomad launched its new Traditional leather case, which quickly became one of our favorite iPhone 16 cases.

Image credit: Nomad

Olde Dublin is my new favorite color

I’ll be candid with you: I have not seen the new Olde Dublin Nomad cases in person, but I’ve seen the photos that Nomad’s team sent over, and it looks amazing.

Olde Dublin is different from Rustic Brown or Black which have been in Nomad’s lineup for a while. It’s a lighter, tanner finish that features a weathered texture that adds a lot of character to the cases. It’s available on the Modern leather case and the Modern Folio, but not the Traditional case which wraps the leather around the edges. I’m not sure why it’s limited to the two Modern cases, but I’m on the hunt for an answer.

The new colorway covers the entire back of the Modern case, as well as the back portion and screen cover of the Modern Folio. They use the same premium Horween leather Nomad is known for, so you know you’re getting a high-quality case that’ll patina gracefully over time.

Of course, both cases still include rubberized sides and metal buttons for extra tactility, and they cost the same as before at $70 and $90, respectively.

I have the new cases on the way for my iPhone 16 Pro Max, and I couldn’t be more excited. I usually stick with Rustic Brown when I buy a new iPhone, but if Olde Dublin sticks around in Nomad’s lineup, I’ll probably make it my new default. I think it’ll pair perfectly with my Desert Titanium model.

Speaking of which, Nomad says this is a limited edition color , so it’s a good idea to pick up a case as soon as possible. Nomad products are famous for selling out quickly, like the limited edition Summer Games and Blurple Apple Watch bands.

Image credit: Nomad

You can pick up the new Olde Dublin Modern leather cases for the iPhone 16 Pro series starting today from Nomad’s website.