Nomad is one of our favorite accessory suppliers for all of your Apple devices, whether you need a sleek leather case for your iPhone, a wireless charging station, or even a new wallet. They also make amazing Apple Watch bands, as we saw last month with the release of their “Blurple” Sport band. Today, the company has announced another limited edition of its famous Sport band to celebrate the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The new 2024 Summer Games Sport band boasts a classic patriotic paint job featuring red, white, and blue stripes to pay tribute to athletes worldwide. Nomad said in an email ahead of today’s launch that no two bands are the same thanks to the special ink injection process they use. I compared the sample they sent me to a friend’s and, sure enough, there were a few differences I could spot such as the direction of the ink and how much covered the white base.

Fundamentally, this is the same Sport band we’ve come to know and love, but with a whole lot more ‘Merica slapped on top. It’s made of FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that’s 100 percent waterproof and abundantly comfortable. The custom aluminum closure pin is secure and won’t loosen over time, and the interior ventilation chambers help keep your wrist cool during workouts.

I’ve been rocking Nomad’s Sport bands for years, and it’s rare for me to swap them for something else when I wear my Apple Watch. They’re stylish enough all day and night, and they’re a no-brainer every time I go to the gym. This new USA-themed band will be on my wrist all summer long–just look at how cool it is.

Nomad’s Apple Watch Sport band also highlights one of the key advantages Apple’s smartwatch has over Samsung’s new watch. As mentioned in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, there’s a lack of third-party bands that support Samsung’s magnetic interface – and nothing out there like this at the moment.

If you want to pick one up, Nomad sells the new Sport band for $60 on its website. It’s available exclusively for 49mm/45mm Apple Watches, and there’s a limited supply available. Nomad isn’t guaranteeing it’ll restock the band, either, so you better get it while the getting’s good.