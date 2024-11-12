Image credit: Nomad

⌚️📱Nomad just added a new Magma color to its Apple Watch band and iPhone case

🟠 The color is a smokey orange that looks vibrant… and a little like moltent lava

🪨 You can get it on the Rocky Point band or Sport case

📆 Neither will be around for long, so get it while it’s here

Nomad is wrapping up 2024 with one more limited edition color: Magma. The company has dressed up its Rocky Point Apple Watch band and Sport case for iPhone with the new colorway, which are available starting today for $80 and $50, respectively. And yes, if you’re as big an Austin Powers fan as me, you’re probably just thinking about this scene every time I use the word “magma.”

Anyone else? Maybe it’s just me?

“Liquid Hot” Magma

The… “Magma”... color is yet another limited edition from Nomad. The accessory maker is known for dropping special colors like this throughout the year to build hype around its products. Some of our favorites have included the Olde Dublin iPhone case and Summer Games band for Apple Watch. Now, the company has introduced a third shade of orange, after Ultra Orange and Blaze.

Credit: Nomad

Magma was created after the appearance of moltent lava with a fiery, almost smoked-orange tint that’s both vibrant and blends in with the Apple Watch Ultra 2’s design. It’ll also compliment my Desert Titanium iPhone 16 Pro Max nicely.

The new color will be available with either silver or black hardware on the Rocky Point band for Apple Watch. If you’re unfamiliar, Nomad introduced the band back in August as a more robust option for Apple Watch Ultra users compared to the traditional Sport band. It includes a bolder shape that’s more airy and easier for water to flow through, a titanium buckle, and rubber lugs for a seamless look all the way to the edges of your Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, the Sport case for iPhone is Nomad’s traditional Sport case with 8-foot drop protection, MagSafe, aluminum buttons, and a ruggedized frame. For iPhone 16, Nomad gave it a matte finish on the back to keep it clean, and it looks really good.

If you want to pick up a new Magma Apple Watch band or iPhone case, you can grab them through Nomad’s website. It’s worth noting that these limited edition colors tend to sell out quickly, so you better act fast.

Nomad: Magma Rocky Point band

Nomad: Magma Sport case

