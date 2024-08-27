Max Buondonno / The Shortcut

⌚️ Nomad just unveiled a sick new band for your Apple Watch Ultra

🪨 It’s called “Rocky Point” and it’s super rugged, durable, and premium

💳 You can buy it from official Nomand website for $80

⏳ It dropped just in time for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is right around the corner

Less than two weeks before Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event on September 9, we’re seeing Nomand introduce a brand new strap designed specifically for the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s called the Rocky Point Band, and its design is somewhere between the company’s Rugged Band and Sport Band. The company is pricing it at $80, and you can order it beginning today.

The Rocky Point Band uses the same FKM fluoroelastomer rubber that Nomad’s Sport bands use, which means it’s plenty flexible and conforms to your wrist nicely. It’s breathable thanks to the ventilation groves on the inside, and it’s 100 percent waterproof, making it ideal for dips in the pool during these last few weeks of summer.

This new Apple Watch Ultra band comes just weeks after Nomad introduced a special edition Summer Games 2024 Apple Watch band to celebrate the Olympic Games. Good news, the Nomad Rocky Point unveiled today isn’t a limited-edition strap, so it’s still readily available.

Nomad Rocky Point Apple Watch Ultra mini review

Nomad uses titanium for the buckle and clasp on the Rocky Point, while the lugs are extensions of the rubber instead of separate metal pieces, which makes it a bit different from the Nomad Rugged Band. The result is a band that feels like a hybrid between the Sport and Rugged bands from the company’s lineup, and I really dig it. It makes for a durable, secure band you can trust for any adventure.

It comes in three different colors:

Storm (aka dark gray)

Atlantic Blue

Sol

The Sol color is like a darker shade of the Racing Yellow color that Nomad used earlier this year for its Sport band, almost like one of those wet floor cones. It’s vibrant enough to stand out yet not overly offensive. The other two colors look good as well–let’s be honest, how bad could something called “Atlantic Blue” look?

I’ve been wearing the band for nearly a day, and I don’t think I’ll be taking it off anytime soon. I like the snug fit it has on my wrist, and it’s comfortable enough to wear during the day and at night. I also really like how it looks; it gives my Apple Watch Ultra 2 a bold aesthetic, which is always great when you want to make a statement with your watch.

Of course, if you want this band for your Google Pixel Watch 3 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, you’re out of luck. A big advantage Apple Watches has is its widespread third-party band support, where top competitors from Samsung and Google aren’t treated to the same luxury. Of course, I’ve passed off comments to the team at Nomad in the past about bringing some of its bands to other watches, so we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

If you want to pick up a Rocky Point band for yourself, you can grab one on the official Nomand website $80. Notably, these aren’t a limited edition, so you shouldn’t have any purchasing issues beyond one color selling out before the others. They’ll work with any 49mm, 45mm, or 44mm Apple Watch you own, but obviously work and look best when paired with an Apple Watch Ultra.