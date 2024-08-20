Google Pixel Watch 3 features a larger watch face and a bigger battery (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

⌚ Google Pixel Watch 3 has a larger 45mm size with a bigger battery

🔋 Its 420mAh battery lasts 35% longer than Google Pixel Watch 2

🤏 Pixel Watch 3 41mm size still has the last year’s 306mAh battery

🪫 Battery saver mode lets to last 36 hours, beyond the standard 24 hours

⚡Both Pixel Watch 3 sizes will charge 20% faster – just 28 minutes to 50%

I tested the new Google Pixel Watch 3 at last week’s Made By Google launch event in Mountain View, California, and I can already tell you it’s a major upgrade over the Pixel Watch 2 from 10 months ago. Chiefly, it comes with a larger 45mm size in addition to the returning 41mm size, so all wrists will appreciate this 3rd-generation smartwatch.

One thing that will have to wait for The Shortcut’s full Google Pixel Watch 3 review closer to the September 10 release date is judging the battery life. But I can already tell you that the Pixel Watch 3 specs show a greatly improvement battery capacity for the 45mm watch size and much faster charging speeds over last year’s battery.

We saw a lot of similar battery life upgrades in our hands-on Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL review, Google Pixel 9 review, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, also at the Made by Google launch event.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 lasts 35% longer than last year’s Pixel Watch 2 (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Google Pixel Watch 3 has 35% longer battery life

Having re-tested the Google Pixel Watch 2 over the weekend, I can already tell you that its battery life issues are painful if you don’t charge daily. I even turned off the Wear OS smartwatch overnight, and the battery still died the next morning. The same was true in our Google Pixel Watch review a year prior.

A lot has changed in 10 months. The Google Pixel Watch 3 battery 420mAh, or 35% larger when comparing the 41mm Pixel Watch 2 and the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. You’ll want to buy the larger 45mm watch size unless you have small wrists.

The 41mm size remains 306mAh. There’s still a chance the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 will last longer due to having a power-efficient dual-engine processor – it won’t always use the Qualcomm SW5100 performance chip. I’ll test both watch sizes to let you know the true battery life benchmarks.

But 35% longer Pixel Watch 3 battery life on the 45mm size? That’s great news.

If you can, go with the larger 45mm Google Pixel Watch 3. It lasts up to 36 hours if you enable battery-saver mode (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Up to 36 hours in battery saver mode

So how many hours will the larger Google Pixel Watch 3 battery last? Up to 36 hours, according to Google. But you have to note that this is in battery-saving mode, which turns on when the battery drops below 15%.

Battery saver mode turns off certain features like the always-on screen and tilt-to-wake functionality. Google is touting that battery-saver mode seamlessly turns on automatically (if you allow it) to ease the process.

I should note that this isn’t one of the Wear OS smartwatches that can last 100 hours. Earlier this year, we saw the OnePlus Watch 2 last 100 hours running two chipsets, the Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and a BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. We’ve reached out to Google to ask why since the Pixel Watch 3 has a similar dual-engine processor architecture.

Google Pixel Watch 3 has a lot of fitness tracking features, but it won’t have the battery longevity of the Ultra smartwatches from Samsung and Apple (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Google Pixel Watch 3 vs Samsung and Apple

The Google Pixel Watch 3 is cheaper (just $349 for the 41mm size and $399 for the 45mm size) and lighter than its sportier smartwatch rivals, as seen in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review. The same goes for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

But the less robust Google Pixel Watch 3 casing means there isn’t room for an even bigger battery beyond 420mAh. I do appreciate the elegant, minimalistic design of this domed glass watch, though.

Basically, you can’t have both a rugged sporty watch with a giant battery and a light-and-sleek watch. Physics really gets in the way of that on the Pixel Watch 3 – until Google makes a sports-focused smartwatch in the future.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 will charging 20% faster in both sizes (Image credit: Matt Swider / The Shortcut)

Pixel Watch 3 charges 20% much faster

While I’m focused on the Google Pixel Watch 3 battery life, it’s important to note that the smartwatch will charge 20% faster than the Pixel Watch 2. This will save you a full 15 minutes vs last year’s watch when going from 0% to 100%, according to Google.

Google Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) battery charging specs:

28 minutes to 50%

50 minutes to 80%

80 minutes to 100%

Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) battery charging specs:

24 minutes to 50%

35 minutes to 80%

60 minutes to 100%

If you’re wondering why the Pixel Watch 3 41mm seemingly charges more slowly than the 45mm version, you have to keep in mind that the battery sizes are different. The bigger 45mm size will take longer to get to 100%, but last much longer in the long run.

Stay tuned for our full Google Pixel Watch 3 review in both sizes as we close in on that release date of September 10.