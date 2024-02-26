OnePlus has announced its second-generation smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2. The biggest thing you need to know is it runs on Google’s Wear OS and a new dual-chip architecture to give it up to 100 hours of battery life.

The OnePlus Watch 2 basically runs on two chips, one Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and a BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset. The Snapdragon W5 handles all the intensive tasks like maps, music, and running any of the Android Wear apps. The BES2700 meanwhile acts as the always-on chipset that handles all the background tasks like notifications and calls.

OnePlus Watch 2 (credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

The watch can even run entirely on the BES2700 in a new “Smart Mode,” which is what allows it to last for a supposed 100 hours. But the watch also features a beefy 500mAh battery that allows the watch to run for a full 48 hours of heavy use.

Charging up that long-lasting 500mAh battery only takes an hour too thanks to 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging. At MWC, we also spotted what looks like a new charging dock for the OnePlus Watch 2 as well.

It’s a smart and inventive way to help make wearables last longer, though we still have to do more long-term testing to verify if it really can last up to 100 hours of battery life.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Of course, the other big news is that OnePlus has dropped its proprietary RTOS in exchange for Google Wear OS. This means you can finally load third-party apps that were sorely missing on the original OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus Watch 2 still works with the OHealth app for syncing health data and tracking over a hundred workouts like badminton, running, tennis, and skiing. The OHealth app also supports sleep tracking of your sleep stages (like REM and deep sleep), while providing snoring risk assessment.

(credit: Kevin Lee / The Shortcut)

Equipped with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM, the OnePlus Watch 2 has been a peppy smartwatch during our short testing time with it here in Barcelona. The interface is snappy and apps open quickly. The only thing I don’t love is how the watch will enter Smart Mode overnight and take a second to switch back to its regular operation the next day.

The OnePlus Watch 2 will be available starting March 4 with a starting price of $299. You can also trade in any old watch to get $50 off your purchase. Like the original OnePlus wearable, the Watch 2 comes in only one size, but there are two color options; Radiant Steel and Black Steel. We’ll have a full OnePlus Watch 2 review in the coming days as we continue to test it while roaming MWC 2024.

Kevin Lee is The Shortcut’s Creative Director. Follow him on Twitter @baggingspam.