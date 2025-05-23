🙌 Nintendo Switch Online just got four Game Boy titles: Survival Kids, Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, Kirby's Star Stacker, and The Sword of Hope

🧩 Kirby's Star Stacker (1997) is a puzzle game with falling block gameplay, similar to Tetris and Dr. Mario

⛺️ Survival Kids (1999) is an RPG with crafting, exploration, real-time combat, and multiple endings

🔫 Gradius (1991) is a horizontal shoot 'em up with five stages, boss battles, and power-ups

Walmart: Switch Online + Expansion Pack

Walmart: 12 months Switch Online

Nintendo is continuing to add new games for Nintendo Switch Online members to enjoy, and this time we're getting four Game Boy titles.

The games include Survival Kids, Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, Kirby's Star Stacker, and The Sword of Hope.

The most notable game on the list, or at least recognizable, is Kirby's Star Stacker. Released in 1997, Kirby's Star Stacker is a puzzle game featuring falling block puzzle gameplay similar to Tetris and Dr. Mario.

Survival Kids, known as Stranded Kids in Europe, is a role-playing game developed by Konami for the Game Boy Color in 1999. It features crafting mechanics, exploration, real-time combat and multiple endings.

Gradius: The Interstellar Assault, known as Nemesis II: The Return of the Hero in Europe, is a horizontal scrolling shoot 'em up released in 1991. The game retains the series' signature gameplay and includes five unique stages, boss battles, and several power-ups.

Last but by no means least, The Sword of Hope was released in 1991 internationally and blends RPG mechanics inspired by Dragon Quest with adventure game elements.

All four Game Boy games are available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, and you don't need the Expansion Pack to play them.

Nintendo recently added Killer Instinct Gold for the N64 and three classic Sega Genesis games in April. Expansion Pack subscribers also got new Game Boy Advance games in the form of Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones and Wario Land 4 – which arrived on Valentine's Day.

The full library of Nintendo Switch Online titles will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo's new console will also add GameCube games for the first time.

If you'd like to enjoy GameCube games as they were meant to be played, you can buy a Nintendo Switch 2 GameCube controller.

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.