Nintendo finally revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 last week in a rather straightforward trailer. The two-minute sizzle reel consisted primarily of digital renders, confirming many of the leaks that had sprung up over the last few months.

The sheer volume and accuracy of the leaks spoilt many of the surprises, but there weren’t many shocks, regardless. The Nintendo Switch 2 is essentially more of the same: bigger, better and more powerful. Over 145 million people bought a Switch, so it makes sense that Nintendo would give people more of what they want.

A safe sequel?

That fact may be a little underwhelming for many (I also hoped for something a bit more leftfield from Nintendo), but it’s a criticism you can aim at practically every console ever released and each new phone from Apple and Samsung.

The excitement that accompanies a new console generation usually comes from the possibilities that the advances in graphics and performance open up to developers. It paves the way for new experiences and means games that weren’t possible on the Switch should now come to Nintendo Switch 2.

Thankfully, there are also hints that Nintendo could offer some new ways to play – a hallmark of the Japanese company – including using the Joy-Con as a mouse or proximity sensors, and we still don’t know what the mysterious ‘C’ button does yet.

The blue ocean isn’t empty anymore

The Steam Deck OLED continues to grow in popularity. (Credit: Valve)

However, even though people have been demanding a more powerful Nintendo Switch for years, the Nintendo Switch 2 is entering a wholly different market. There are already more powerful Switch-like devices available like the Steam Deck OLED, Asus ROG Ally X, and many more.

People now have other handheld consoles to pit against the Nintendo Switch 2, and there’s a chance it won’t come out too favorably in certain aspects, especially in terms of raw power.

It may be one reason the release of the Switch 2 trailer caused the company’s share price to drop, suggesting shareholders felt the same malaise towards Nintendo’s new system or even concerns that it isn’t doing enough to stand out in a increasingly competitive field.

Mario Kart is the very definition of a system seller. (Credit: Nintendo)

However, Nintendo’s biggest strength is its IP. The mere sight of a new Mario Kart will have been enough for some gamers to commit to buying the next system, and there are countless more titles that can make the Nintendo Switch 2 a must-have purchase for many. Crucially, unlike with Microsoft and Sony’s first-party games, Nintendo’s won’t be playable anywhere else but the Switch 2.

That familiarity and demand to play the next big game from Nintendo should be enough to propel the Switch 2 to success, but there are no guarantees. Nintendo may be taking a risk averse approach with its next console, but it might find out that it’s now one of many fish in a previously secluded pond.

We’ll find out more about the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, including the Nintendo Switch 2 price and release date. It’ll be an arduous wait, but you can register for one of many Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events to be in with a chance of playing the next console yourself before it releases.

