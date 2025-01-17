👎 The Nintendo Switch 2 reveal hasn’t gone down well with everyone

😑 Even though most fans seem pleased, shareholders weren’t

📉 Nintendo’s stock price dropped over 7% after the reveal

📅 Nintendo has promised to reveal more about its next console on April 2

It’s been a long time coming, but Nintendo finally announced the Nintendo Switch 2 yesterday. And it seems like the reveal has been generally well received by fans judging by the reaction online.

However, Nintendo’s shareholders weren’t as impressed. The Japanese company’s stock price fell 7.2% after the Nintendo Switch 2 teaser aired, but recovered slightly for an overall drop of 4.2%.

The drop in share price may have been down to the Switch 2 already being revealed via a slew of leaks so there were few surprises, or because the trailer didn’t include the Nintendo Switch 2 price or Nintendo Switch 2 release date.

Nintendo also only teased one game: a new Mario Kart. And while that’s likely to be an enormous hit with most gamers – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling Nintendo Switch game – we didn’t really get a good look at the next installment.

There’s no denying that the Nintendo Switch 2 feels like a safe sequel so far. And that’s understandable after the original Switch sold over 145 million units. However, with increase competition from portable PCs and rumors of an Xbox handheld and PSP 2 in the works, a console that can be docked or taken on the move isn’t a novelty anymore.

Nintendo also has a history of delivering innovative products that do things a little differently, but it looks like Nintendo Switch 2 will be more of the same.

We’ll find out more about the Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2, when Nintendo will divulge more information and hopefully that all important price and release date. Expect third-party studios to announce their support for Nintendo’s new console in the run up to April, too.

For now, we’ve pondered some of the Nintendo Switch 2 biggest questions on our minds and rounded up 20 things you need to know about the new console.

Up next: Nintendo Switch 2 vs Nintendo Switch: which console should you buy?

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.