We’re still waiting for the next Nintendo Switch 2 restock, but there’s some good news for those who pre-ordered Nintendo’s console from Target.

As highlighted in The Shortcut Substack Chat, Target is sending out $50 eShop credit to anyone who pre-ordered a Nintendo Switch 2 but had to wait to receive the console after June 5.

Target’s Switch 2 pre-orders sold out in less than two hours when they went up on April 24, but many noted that the delivery date was scheduled after the Switch 2 was due to launch. However, Target is now making up for that delay with a generous apology.

The email from Target reads: “Thanks for you recent Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order. We appreciate your excitement for this release and your trust in shopping with Target. We hope you’re loving your new gaming system!

“We know you were hoping to receive your purchase sooner. Unfortunately, we didn’t make that happen. This isn’t the experience we intended, and we’re sincerely sorry.

“As a thank you for your patience and understanding, get a free $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card on us.”

The email, which has the subject line “Nintendo Switch 2 delivery follow-up” is easy to miss, and may have ended up in your spam folder. It’s well worth checking your emails if you pre-ordered a Switch 2 from Target but had to wait until after release day for your console to arrive, as $50 eShop credit goes a long way.

It’s unclear whether this offer also extends to those who ordered the Switch 2 on June 6 when more Target online orders went live, or if it’s just for those who pre-ordered on April 24.

You could put it towards one of the best Switch 2 games or pick up a Switch 1 game that has received a free update for Switch 2. Either way, it’s a nice perk for those who had to wait longer than they’d like for their new console to arrive.

