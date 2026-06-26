(Credit: Rockstar Games)

👀 We just got some brand-new GTA 6 gameplay details from a strange place

🤔 A listing for the game on Amazon Brazil details a switchable character system similar to GTA V

🤖 Likewise, it says that NPCs have their own routines, that the game has “next generation graphics” and an integrated social networking system

💰 GTA 6 is up for pre-order now in both physical and digital forms

We might have just got some long-awaited new details about GTA 6 gameplay, and it’s arrived via a Brazilian Amazon listing, of all places.

As per a post from X user Shinobi602, an Amazon Brazil GTA 6 pre-order listing has revealed some interesting tidbits about GTA 6 that Rockstar hasn’t previously shared

We know that you’ll be able to switch between Jason and Lucia in the game’s open world, presumably in a similar fashion to the way you could switch between Franklin, Michael, and Trevor in GTA V.

The listing also says you’ll be able to participate in the game’s missions as a duo – again, presumably with similar mechanics to the way it was executed in GTA V with certain switch points between characters.

NPCs reportedly have their own routines, and random events in the open world return. There are also “interactive establishments” for a greater sense of immersion – whether that’s just talking about in-game property such as bars or clubs, or anything more so, is anyone’s guess.

The Amazon Brazil listing also mentions GTA 6’s “next-generation graphics”, with advanced lighting, “more natural animations” and a high level of detail in environments. It hints at GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements, too.

One of the more interesting gameplay pieces is that the listing says the game has integrated social networks, which will allow you to “watch viral videos, follow influencers and discover world events through your in-game phone”.

Of course, GTA 6’s first trailer featured a lot of viral videos and phone filming, and it had been speculated that this may be something players could interact with. It’s pleasant to see this virtually confirmed.

It’s been a bumper week for GTA 6, as the game is finally up for pre-order in both digital and physical forms, although the latter is just a code in a box version, rather than a disc.

Rockstar also revealed the official cover art for GTA 6 last week, alongside announcing the June 25 pre-order date.

As for the GTA 6 price, the standard edition of GTA 6 will retail for $80, and the Ultimate Edition, which contains various in-game rewards, will retail for $100.

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Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.