(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😤 GTA 6’s physical edition contains only a digital download code, sparking controversy over the lack of a physical disc

😢 This all-digital format raises significant concerns for game preservation and long-term accessibility, as it requires active servers for play

👎 The “code-in-box” approach has prompted some retailers to boycott the game, citing concerns about the value proposition for consumers

🤷‍♂️ Many believe the decision is a strategic move by Rockstar to prevent pre-release leaks, despite the $10 price premium over standard games

GTA 6 pre-orders went live at midnight on June 25 – and the game is predicted to have generated around $1 billion in revenue from the first hour of pre-orders alone, according to the prediction market platform Kalshi.

That’s despite GTA 6 costing $10 more than the typical video game release, matching only Mario Kart World with its $80 price tag. The GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, which includes exclusive content, also hasn’t deterred buyers with its $100 price.

However, Rockstar’s epic and long-awaited sequel is already causing controversy, but not how you might have expected.

Usually, whenever a Grand Theft Auto game is in the spotlight, it’s scrutinized by the mainstream media for its violent themes. I can still remember seeing the first GTA on the news (yes, I’m that old) and a concerned journalist expressing their disbelief at the violence on show.

The times they are a-changin’

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

We’ve obviously come a long way since those top-down, 2D days of the original GTA. And while I’m sure there will be some headline-grabbing opinion pieces once the game actually releases, for now, it’s what’s inside the GTA 6 box that’s leading the debate. Or, more to the point: what isn’t inside the box.

You see, the physical version of GTA 6 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S – which again, costs $10 more than we’ve become accustomed to – doesn’t include a disc. Instead, players will find a download code in their plastic retail box.

Rockstar will essentially need to keep its servers open forever – otherwise the game could disappear from sale and won’t be playable.

It means the most anticipated game of all time is digital-only, even if you buy the physical version. And for video game preservationists, like the X account ‘Does It Play?’ and the Video Game History Foundation, that’s an enormous concern.

After all, without a disc version of the game, Rockstar will essentially need to keep its servers open forever – otherwise the game could disappear from sale and won’t be playable. It also means you will need an internet connection to access the game at the first instance, and there’s no way of preserving the “day one” version of GTA 6, should an update or patch change things for the worse.

It’s even led to some retailers such as Video Games Plus boycotting the game entirely.

“Based on the information currently available, the physical release of Grand Theft Auto VI for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected to be a code-in-box product. As a result, VGP will not be offering it for sale under our current company policy,” the retailer said on X.

Funnily enough, the move to go all-digital forced Sony to delete its initial marketing push for GTA 6, where it included a PS5 console with a disc drive. As spotted by fans online, Sony’s GTA 6 posts were replaced with the same copy and artwork, but a PS5 Digital Edition was featured instead.

Plugging the leaks

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

Many believe that Rockstar opted to make GTA 6 digital-only to stop leaks – and there’s probably some truth to that. After all, in the age of social media and internet clout, we’ve seen countless games break their street date, or a rogue employee try to get five minutes of fame by showing gameplay early.

The 2022 GTA 6 leak will also have been fresh in Rockstar’s mind, and may have influenced the decision to ditch the disc.

But once GTA 6 is in the wild, I’d like to see Rockstar and its publisher Take-Two revisit the situation and release an actual disc copy. I may have moved to primarily buying my games digitally, but I’m not ignorant to the fact that so many people don’t have the internet speeds I do, or simply like owning something physical in an increasingly subscription-based, rent everything, own nothing age.

Apparently, we may see a disc copy of GTA 6 released at a later date, possibly in December. However, it still means those who want a physical copy are stuck in limbo until an official announcement takes place.

Death of the disc

(Credit: Rockstar Games)

It seems like a convenient decision for Take-Two, who will save countless costs by not having to print the game on disc. That would be easier to accept if the game was $69.99, but it’s $10 more – and yet the consumer is ‌getting less.

While the decision to ditch the disc for a digital code is unlikely to derail GTA 6’s hype train, the backlash will only grow louder if the game isn’t the critical and gamer darling many believe it will be. Goodwill has a shelf life, and it can be mercilessly short.

Up next: GTA 6 collector’s edition: predicted pre-order date, price, and what to expect

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.