(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😭 Rockstar has confirmed GTA 6 physical copies are nothing more than a download code in a box

💿 You won’t be getting a disc this time around

🤷‍♂️ It’s thought this has been done to deter leaks that have occurred with other games in the past

💰 We also finally know how much GTA 6 is, plus that pre-orders go live very soon

Rockstar has confirmed that the physical version of GTA 6 is shipping with a digital download code inside the box.

This was confirmed alongside news of the game getting a $100 Ultimate Edition with a “Vintage Vice City Pack” offering classic-themed outfits as a pre-order bonus. We may also see a GTA 6 Collector’s Edition in the future, but that may be announced at a later date.

According to Rockstar (thanks, VGC), those who pre-order GTA 6 will be able to pre-load content on November 12, a week before the November 19 release date, so that it’s ready to play on release day with hopefully no hitches.

The physical versions of the game will contain a “download code inside the box”, rather than a physical disc. This seems to line up somewhat with previous rumors that the game wouldn’t have a physical release in an effort to prevent leaks.

Rockstar’s publisher, Take-Two, came out and denied that the game wouldn’t be released physically, although there isn’t much of an incentive to get a boxed copy.

As part of today’s deluge of news, the GTA 6 price has also finally been revealed. The standard edition of the game will cost $79.99 – $10 more than the average video game.

Rockstar also revealed the official cover art for GTA 6 last week, alongside announcing a June 25 pre-order date.

We also know the GTA 6 pre-order time, which opens at midnight local time, meaning the game is technically already up for pre-order in Australia and New Zealand, and will become available to more places as June 24 turns into June 25.

Up next: GTA 6 ‘plays best on PS5’, Sony insists

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.