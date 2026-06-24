(Credit: Rockstar Games)

⏰ GTA 6 pre-orders begin at midnight local time on June 25

👀 The newly revealed Ultimate Edition offers exclusive in-game items for Jason and Lucia

🌴 Pre-orders include the Vintage Vice City Pack, featuring bonus outfits, a vehicle, and a weapon pattern

💰 The game launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, with pricing to be announced

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll probably already know that GTA 6 pre-orders begin on June 25. But when exactly will you be able to put your money down for the next Grand Theft Auto?

In a post on X, Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA 6 pre-order time is midnight local time on June 25. You’ll also be able to order the recently revealed GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, which comes with a myriad of in-game exclusive items for Jason and Lucia, including custom vehicles, haircuts, tattoos, clothing, and more.

Those who pre-order GTA 6 will also receive the Vintage Vice City Pack. It includes a ‘55 Vapid Stanier sedan and garage alongside Ocean Beach, decadent outfits that are a throwback to the ‘80s, and an iconic weapon pattern.

GTA 6 will be available for pre-order from all the usual retailers, including digitally. It’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, so you have plenty of time to decide which version of the game you want to buy.

The GTA 6 price has also finally been revealed. The game will cost $79.99 – $10 more than the average video game, with the Ultimate Edition going for $99.99.

Up next: Steam Machine’s misleading marketing is the main reason it will fail, not the price

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.