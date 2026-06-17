(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😅 The GTA 6 release date has been confirmed in the strangest way

🎤 Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed it in a recent TikTok interview

🔒 It’s more official proof that the release date is locked in

🙏 That’s good news for those expecting pre-orders to come very soon

We’ve just gotten the weirdest confirmation that the GTA 6 release date is locked in from Take-Two’s CEO.

Strauss Zelnick, the head of Rockstar’s publisher Take-Two, recently conducted an interview with TikToker, The School Of Hard Knocks (thanks, 80 Level).

The TikTok blogger has over 6.7 million followers and usually posts clips of short interviews with famous people, such as Tom Cruise and Shaquille O’Neal. He asks how they became successful, along with some advice for aspiring business owners and young people.

In one recent clip, the account had a chat with Zelnick. Over the course of the interview, one question was, “When is GTA 6 coming out, man?” The Take-Two CEO simply responded, “November 19th.”

This is further evidence that the GTA 6 release date is locked in for November 19. We had recently heard similar news from a reliable insider, so it’s excellent to get more official confirmation of this after some gamers had feared it could be delayed into 2027.

The TikToker then asked why it had taken so long for GTA 6 to come out, to which Zelnick explained that the team at Rockstar is seeking to do something that has never been done before, which is difficult and takes a long time.

The interview then moved into the account’s more usual content, asking the Take-Two CEO how much money he’d made in a single year. In response, Zelnick quoted Take-Two’s revenue figures for 2025, $6.7 billion, alongside the projected $8 billion it’s expecting this year.

Ongoing rumors indicate that marketing for GTA 6 will begin very soon, as we’re at the beginning of summer. Supposedly, the last big update for GTA Online is scheduled for next month, which would seem high time for Rockstar to start marketing GTA 6 in earnest.

Recent reports from Insider Gaming have noted that GTA 6 pre-orders are expected in July or August 2026, which would line up with Rockstar’s ramping up of marketing and promo rather nicely.

Up next: Steam Machine release date inches ever closer as benchmarks leak – here’s how it compares to PS5

Reece Bithrey is a journalist with bylines for Trusted Reviews, Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, TechRadar and more. He also has his own blog, UNTITLED, and graduated from the University of Leeds with a degree in International History and Politics in 2023.