(Credit: Rockstar Games)

🎮 Sony claims GTA 6 will “play best on PS5” by utilizing features like haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and Tempest 3D Audio

🎧 While Sony highlights PS5-specific tech, similar spatial audio and SSD performance are available on Xbox Series X|S

💪 The PS5 Pro may offer a distinct performance advantage for GTA 6 through higher resolution and frame rates, though details are pending

📅 GTA 6 launches on November 19, with pre-orders beginning June 25, priced at $79.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

Sony has ramped up its marketing partnership with GTA 6, claiming Rockstar’s long-awaited sequel “plays best on PS5”.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Sony Interactive Entertainment senior vice president Mary Yee explains that “Grand Theft Auto VI will play best on PS5 by taking advantage of PS5’s immersive features to deliver a deeply engaging single-player experience when it launches on November 19.”

Those immersive features won’t come as a surprise to any PlayStation 5 owner. As Yee outlines, GTA 6 will make use of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and integrated speaker.

The PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio tech will also let players surround themselves in the distinct soundscapes of Leonida, and GTA 6 will also leverage the PS5’s ultra-high speed SSD, which should allow for near-instant load times.

Of course, while many enjoy the PS5 DualSense controller’s features, we’ve seen that the PS5’s SSD isn’t exactly a game changer like we were first promised, and that the SSD in the Xbox Series X|S offers the same experience.

As for 3D Audio, Xbox also has its own alternatives that offer spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphone:X, and Windows Spatial Sound. All three deliver the same result as Sony’s Tempest 3D Audio.

Interestingly, one area where Sony does have a clear advantage is with the PS5 Pro. Many are expecting GTA 6 to run best on Sony’s souped-up PS5, as its additional graphics power should allow for a higher resolution and possibly even a higher frame rate.

It seems like Sony and Rockstar aren’t ready to lift the lid on how GTA 6 is enhanced for PS5 Pro, though, and it’ll also be interesting to see how the game performs on the weaker Xbox Series S.

GTA 6 pre-orders begin at midnight local time on June 25. We finally know the GTA 6 price is $79.99, and a GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has been revealed that costs $99.99.

Up next: GTA 6 collector’s edition: predicted pre-order date, price, and what to expect

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.