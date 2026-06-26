(Credit: Rockstar Games)

😮 GTA 6 will feature “next-gen graphics and performance” with advanced ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections

🌧️ A dynamic weather system will be included, impacting both gameplay and in-game physics

💪 The PS5 Pro version is expected to offer improved performance, more stable frame rates, and higher resolutions

👀 While 60fps remains unconfirmed, the enhancements suggest a smoother, more responsive experience than the standard PS5 target

Walmart: PS5 Pro

Best Buy: PS5 Pro

GameStop: PS5 Pro

Amazon: PS5 Pro

After proudly announcing that GTA 6 plays best on PS5, new details about the GTA 6 PS5 Pro enhancements have emerged from an Amazon listing in Brazil.

According to the game information, GTA 6 offers “next-gen graphics and performance on PS5 and PS5 Pro”, and that the game has been developed “natively to extract maximum power from Sony’s hardware”.

GTA 6 will apparently include global lighting with advanced ray tracing, providing detailed reflections in the cars and waters of Vice City. A realistic, dynamic weather system will also be present, which changes physics and gameplay depending on the time and severity of the weather.

For PS5 Pro specifically, the listing says that optimizations for Sony’s souped up PlayStation 5 include “improved performance, more stable frame rates (FPS) and even sharper resolutions on the most powerful console on the market”.

Could that mean a performance mode exclusive to PS5 Pro that allows the game to run at 60fps? Maybe, but the wording isn’t super clear. Improved performance is rather vague, and more stable frame rates could just mean it will be less prone to FPS dips during gameplay.

The tech experts at Digital Foundry also don’t believe we’ll see GTA 6 hit 60fps on PS5 Pro, because it essentially uses the same CPU as the PS5.

Digital Foundry’s Richard Leadbetter explained to IGN: “Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps.



”The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. This isn’t a GPU problem, it’s a CPU problem.”

However, despite Leadbetter’s comments, we could see a 40fps cap or an uncapped frame rate mode that allows the PS5 Pro to push past the likely 30fps target to provide a smoother, more responsive experience.

It’s fair to say that many will have bought a PS5 Pro purely to get the best GTA 6 experience possible, and Sony will want to ensure that its more powerful system delivers.

GTA 6 is available for pre-order now for $79.99. That’s $10 more than we’re used to, and those who buy a physical copy sadly won’t receive a disc – just a digital code in the box. Hopefully, that may change after the game’s release.

Up next: Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition price: it just got more expensive before launch

Adam Vjestica is The Shortcut’s Senior Editor. Formerly TechRadar’s Gaming Hardware Editor, Adam has also worked at Nintendo of Europe as a Content Marketing Editor, where he helped launch the Nintendo Switch. He also runs a retro gaming YouTube channel called Game on, boy! Follow him on X @ItsMrProducts.