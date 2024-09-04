We’re inching closer to a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, as two new sources have said they believe the console could be revealed this month.

In line with our Nintendo Switch 2 reveal prediction, head of GamesIndustry.biz Christopher Dring said on X he’s heard “industry whispers around ‘something’ Switch 2-related happening this month.”

Dring’s comment was later reposted and shared by David Gibson, a senior analyst at MST Financial, who said: “Think it might be Sept 18-26 or in early Oct. (avoid Tokyo Game Show).”

Nintendo has held a dedicated Direct presentation in September for the last eight years, strongly suggesting that it’s unlikely to break that streak now. However, the Nintendo Switch was first teased in October, with a March 2024 release date later announced.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is tipped to release in March 2025 but could slip to April or May. Either way, an official announcement from Nintendo feels imminent as the company promised to reveal its next console before the end of this fiscal year.

In May, Nintendo’s president Shuntaro Furukawa made a statement on X which said: “This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015.

“We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

Nintendo has already held a Direct, Indie World and Partner Showcase outlining all the titles on the way to Switch for the rest of 2024 and early 2025. It even gave fans a sneak peek of the Nintendo Museum, which means all that’s left is for the Switch 2 to be revealed.

More new hardware to be revealed this month

A Nintendo Switch 2 announcement isn’t the only thing to look forward to this month. Sony is set to reveal its more powerful PlayStation 5, the PS5 Pro, and Apple’s iPhone 16 launch event takes place on September 9.

Sony is also launching a limited edition Astro Bot controller alongside the game, which is out on September 6.

