🙌 Xbox gamers can buy some exclusive Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 accessories

🆕 Microsoft has announced an Xbox Series X console wrap, controller and Elite controller

🎨 The controllers can be customized via Xbox Design Lab

💥 And those who pick up the Xbox console wrap will get one hour of 2XP

Microsoft has flexed its marketing muscles and announced the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Collection. It includes an Xbox console wrap, an Xbox Wireless Controller, and an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

The Black Ops 6 controllers are available to customize and purchase exclusively through Xbox Design Lab, letting you add your own flair to the design. The Xbox Series X wrap comes with a one-hour 2XP token for use in Black Ops 6 and is a Microsoft Store exclusive.

Microsoft is also releasing some Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 merch via its Xbox Gear Shop. You can get a hoodie and joggers as part of the Xbox Gear Shop’s Icon Collection.

If you like the look of the new Xbox Series X controller colors, the Wireless Controller starts at $84.98 and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 starts at $164.98. Both are available now. You’ll have to wait a little longer for the Xbox Series X Wrap as it will be released on October 23 for $54.99.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers when it releases on October 25. It’s also playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming, which means the cheapeast way to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is if you already own a Samsung or Amazon Fire TV, or an Amazon Fire TV Stick and a controller.

Microsoft released a new Xbox Series X digital edition console, 2TB special edition Xbox Series X and a 1TB Xbox Series. A teardown revealed the console’s SoC has been redesigned, leading to a cooler, more power efficient system. Whether that’s worth it is another thing.

